NY Assemblyman Robert Smullen and CEO Anthony Constantino are fighting to win over GOP voters

State Assemblyman Robert Smullen and Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino are sparring their way to the Republican Primary for New York's 21st Congressional District on June 23.

We sent each of them — and the Democrats also vying for the seat — 10 questions about what they see as the top issues facing their potential constituents, how they'd tackle them, and how they'd emulate and differ from outgoing GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Below are their responses.

Why are you running for Congress?

ANTHONY CONSTANTINO: To put more money into people's pockets and stop political corruption as I am totally self-funding to be free of special-interest influence.

ROBERT SMULLEN: I'm running because this district deserves a representative who has actually lived the values he campaigns on—not someone who parachutes in with a checkbook or a consultant's script. I spent 24 years defending this country as a Marine. I've spent years in the state Assembly fighting for the people of the North Country. Now I'm ready to take that fight to Washington.

We have a border that's been left wide open, a federal government that spends money it doesn't have, a regulatory state that's strangling small businesses and family farms, and communities across NY-21 that feel forgotten by their own government. I'm running to change that.

What do you like about living in this district? Why do you want to represent these residents?

SMULLEN: NY-21 is our home. This is a region of hardworking people—farmers, veterans, small business owners, tradespeople—who don't ask much from the government except to be left alone to build their lives. There's an honesty to this part of New York that you don't find everywhere. People here say what they mean, they take care of their neighbors, and they love this country.

I've raised my family here. I've served in the Assembly here. I understand what people are facing—the high cost of living, the difficulty of finding a good job, the frustration with Albany and Washington making decisions that hurt rural communities. These are my neighbors. Representing them would be the honor of my life.

CONSTANTINO: I have been here my whole life and built an incredible business that's done a lot to make life better and now I am entering politics to do more to help our communities.

What are the top issues you see for your constituents?

CONSTANTINO: We need to grow the economy and put more money into people's pockets which I am uniquely qualified to do as I am totally self-funded and am a proven job creator with a track record for improving the lives of all citizens.

SMULLEN: Economic relief is at the top of the list. Energy costs, grocery prices, property taxes—people across this district are being squeezed from every direction because of regulations that hurt instead of help. The federal government's spending and regulatory agenda has made it worse.

Second is public safety. Bail reform has put dangerous people back on the street, and federal border policies under the previous Biden-Harris administration have made communities less safe. Third is agriculture—farming is the backbone of the North Country economy, and farmers are being buried under federal regulations and policies that don't reflect the realities of rural life. And finally, veterans' services—this district has a proud military tradition, and I will make sure those who served get the care and respect they've earned.

What policies would you support at the federal level to expand access to and affordability of childcare in the North Country?

SMULLEN: The federal government's first responsibility is to stop making things more expensive. Inflation driven by reckless federal spending has eaten into family budgets and made childcare even harder to afford. At the federal level, I support expanding the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit so more families can keep more of their own money and direct it toward care that works for them.

I'm skeptical of large new federal childcare bureaucracies that tend to drive up costs and crowd out local providers. In rural areas like ours, one-size-fits-all federal programs often don't fit at all. I want to empower families and communities to find solutions that work for them, not lock them into Washington-designed systems.

CONSTANTINO: I support tax credits for working families to help them raise their families. I also support school choice, which is very important.

What policies would you support at the federal level to encourage development of new housing stock and improvements to existing stock?

CONSTANTINO: Growing the economy does this naturally. We need to make NY-21 an exciting, economically vibrant place so that people and businesses come here to build a better future for us all.

SMULLEN: The federal regulatory burden is one of the biggest obstacles to housing development, particularly in rural communities. I would push to streamline the federal permitting processes that slow down construction and drive up costs. I support expanding access to USDA rural housing programs that help families purchase and rehabilitate homes in communities like ours.

I also believe tax incentives for developers who invest in smaller markets—not just urban centers—can help bring new stock to areas that have been overlooked. At the same time, I'm opposed to federal mandates that override local zoning decisions. Those decisions should stay with local communities, not Washington.

It's no secret that the region's dairy industry relies heavily on undocumented workers who milk the cows. How would you propose finding a legal workforce for dairy farmers? What would you do about the workers who are here now?

SMULLEN: This is a genuine challenge, and I won't pretend otherwise. Dairy farming in NY-21 depends on a workforce that's willing to do physically demanding work on early morning shifts, seven days a week. American agriculture has a labor problem, and dairy is at the center of it. My answer is to fix the legal pathway, not to look the other way.

I support meaningful reform of the H-2A agricultural visa program. Right now, H-2A is built around seasonal crops and it doesn't work for year-round dairy operations. Congress needs to create a dedicated agricultural visa track that reflects the reality of how farms actually operate—with stable, year-round workers who can be hired legally, treated fairly, and paid on the books. That's good for farmers, good for workers, and good for communities.

Regarding the workers who are here now: I am a strong supporter of border security and the rule of law, and I believe those principles must be restored at the national level. But I also believe any serious policy solution has to be workable. I will listen to the farmers in this district and work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle toward a legal agricultural workforce framework that is enforceable and realistic. The answer is to build the legal system that should have existed years ago—not to leave farmers with an impossible choice between following the law and keeping their operations running.

CONSTANTINO: It's already legally possible to secure foreign workers when necessary. If people are here illegally, we should help them get home safely.

NY-21 is a sprawling rural district, covering all or part of 15 counties. How do you plan to engage constituents in person?

CONSTANTINO: I am already holding rallies all over the district and have tremendous experience servicing large areas as my company, Sticker Mule, supports customers all over the world.

SMULLEN: I'll be on the road. This district demands a work ethic, and I have one—that was true in the Marines and it's been true in the Assembly. My plan is to hold regular office hours and town halls across all corners of the district—from the St. Lawrence Valley to the Mohawk Valley to the Adirondacks.

I will maintain district offices strategically placed to serve residents across the geographic spread of NY-21, and I will make sure my staff has deep roots in each area of the district. I've already built relationships across this region through my Assembly service and years of community engagement. I'm not starting from scratch. I know these communities, and they know me.

If elected, you'll be new to Congress. How do you plan to work with current leadership and New York's congressional delegation to accomplish your goals?

SMULLEN: I come to this knowing how to operate in a large institution with a chain of command—the Marine Corps prepared me well for that. I will work within the Republican Conference and build relationships early with members who have the seniority and committee assignments that matter for this district—particularly on Agriculture, Transportation, and Armed Services.

I have no interest in performative politics. I'm going there to deliver results for the people of NY-21. That means working with members I agree with on some things and disagree with on others. It means identifying where I can move the ball forward for this district and focusing my energy there. I'm also running as a strong supporter of President Trump's agenda, and alignment with the administration opens doors.

CONSTANTINO: I already met with House Republican leadership following President Trump's endorsement. I am the only candidate entering Congress day one as a friend of the president, which means I am uniquely qualified to get things done in Congress.

If elected, you'll succeed Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who has held the seat for more than a decade. Is there anything about the way she represented NY-21 that you plan to do the same way? Anything you plan to do differently?

CONSTANTINO: I am learning as much as possible from Congresswoman Stefanik, as she's been one of our country’s greatest representatives.

SMULLEN: Congresswoman Stefanik served this district for over a decade and built a record of constituent service and committee work that I respect. Her advocacy on defense issues and her work on the Agriculture Committee delivered real results for NY-21. I intend to bring that same level of institutional seriousness to the role.

Where I hope to bring something different is my background. I am a combat veteran with 24 years of military service—that perspective is not one this district has had in Congress, and I believe it is urgently needed right now, given the state of the world. My years in the Assembly have also given me a close-up view of what state and local governments need from their federal partner—particularly on regulatory relief, infrastructure, and public safety. I'll bring that to Washington with me.

Why should Republican primary voters select you for the general election?

SMULLEN: Because I'm the candidate who earned this. I didn't write a check and buy my way into the race. I've served in uniform for 24 years. I've served in the Assembly. I have the endorsement of the Conservative and Republican Parties, the Teamsters, the New York State Troopers PBA (Police Benevolent Association), and dozens more local elected officials and 12 of the 15 GOP county committees. I'm a proven Republican who has won in this district before and who reflects the values of the voters here—not just at election time, but every day.

In a general election, I bring a biography that is impossible to caricature. A Marine colonel. A sitting state Assemblyman. A conservative record without apology. And a deep, genuine connection to this district and its people. I'm not a candidate the other side will be able to define—because the voters here already know who I am.

Republican primary voters should send me because I will win in November, and because when I get to Washington, I'll be fighting for NY-21 from day one.

CONSTANTINO: I am honored to have President Trump’s endorsement and am fully self-funded to be nobody's man but yours in Congress, which is something the president also liked.