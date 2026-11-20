Over an 11-season career, pitcher Turk Wendell became a folk hero to fans of Major League Baseball. Known as an eccentric, an intense competitor, and a clutch reliever, Wendell is best remembered for his stint on the New York Mets between 1997 and 2001, which included a trip to the World Series in 2000.

Born in Pittsfield, Mass., Wendell -- now a farmer in Iowa -- is returning to the Berkshires on Saturday for a meet and greet at the Baseball In The Berkshires Museum at the Lee Outlets. On Sunday, he will be inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame in Gloversville alongside fellow pitchers Roger Clemens and Al Leiter. Wendell spoke with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes.

Landes: One of the reasons we're talking today is that you're getting inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame. What does that feel like? I mean, that that is it an honor? Is it a surprise? What are your thoughts?

Wendell: It's a tremendous honor and an absolute surprise. I feel like I'm getting Punk’d, actually. [laughs] Obviously going in with a group of guys like Al Leiter and Roger Clement and Joe Girardi - It's very humbling to be part of that class, I don't really feel like I fit in now that much. I mean, I didn't have the on-field accolades that those guys had by any stretch of the means. But talking to Rene [LeRoux], the guy that runs the Hall of Fame, and he said it's not always based on your on-field performances and statistics and stuff like that, it's all the things you've done for baseball and giving back to the game, the type of person you are. So, I'm very honored that I'm being recognized for not just being a baseball player, but the things I did to be a good role model and give back to the community off the field and stuff like that.

Landes: Yeah, on that front, what do you think is the best example of that, that sort of X factor or not quantifiable contribution that you've made?

Wendell: Well, I've got to do a 10-minute speech on this deal, and it's going to be tough because I'm not really good at talking about myself. When I was at the Mets, I liked to at least once a homestand go visit children's hospitals and try to cheer up kids that that were sick and down and out. And it was just kind of my way of giving back and helping me stay grounded as a person, as a father, and it just really made me feel good too as much as I made those kids feel good.

Landes: My situation was not nearly the same, but you did a very kind thing to me and my family 28 years ago when you got - My dad was the patient of your sister who was an orthodontist, and I got to go in the clubhouse and meet you and some other guys on the 1998 New York Mets. This was a really amazing experience as a young Pittsfielder, because you yourself are the greatest Pittsfield baseball player, and on the team at the time was Benny Agbayani, a local legend in Pittsfield for his time in the minors for the Pittsfield Mets. Do you remember anything about that '98 season? Which, of course, you were on that team with the great Al Leiter, who is also being recognized this weekend.

Wendell: Yeah, I mean, there was a lot of great, great things that happened that year. I guess personally, the one thing that that I achieved was, which may not ever get broken again, is I threw nine straight games to the Mets coming down the stretch, and I think I threw 22 and 2/3s innings in nine straight games, and that's kind of unheard of in baseball today.

Landes: Yeah, I mean that's one of the major changes in the game, right? The way that pitchers are utilized and the expectations on them. What are your thoughts on that move away from the grind that guys like you used to put in back in the 90s?

Wendell: Well, I think that it’s all, it's max effort all the time. These guys are coming out of the bullpens and they're throwing upper 90s, if not over 100 miles an hour. And every pitch is, it's more like they're throwing instead of pitching. When you get a guy that can actually throw 100 miles an hour or plus, and he knows where it's going, pinpoint control, that's something very, very, very special. But a lot of times it's just guys coming in, throwing as hard as they can, as long as they can. Starting pitching has gone- I don't know if you'd say the word depleted, but I personally, and not just because I was a pitcher, I feel the strike zone's gotten a lot smaller. So, you watch some games, and guys will get 0-2 on hitters rather quickly, obviously 0-2, but then they start nibbling instead of just keeping attacking. [Tarik] Skubal is a classic example. He comes right at you, doesn't waste any time. Here it is, come get it, see if you can hit it. So, your pitch count stays down, but like I said, the strike zone is so small. I don't know why they don't call the strike zone in the rule book that says it's from your kneecaps to your armpits. That's not the strike zone that you see on the TV when you're watching a game. If they would call that high strike, the game will speed up, and you wouldn't need these speed-up rules. And your starting pitchers will pitch longer and deeper into games because their pitch count's not going to go 90 pitches in the fourth inning.

Landes: Talking about that aggressive approach to pitching, you of course were in the league at a time with guys like Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, some of the hardest throwing, most intense guys we've ever seen on the mound. Can you talk about what that energy was like, pitching against guys like that?

Wendell: Well, I mean, I didn't actually pitch against those guys, but just facing them on the other side, yeah, you got to step up your game. Trying to coach younger kids, I try to tell them, your approach to an at bat is you got to understand that you're going to fail. Baseball is a game of failure, and you don't ever accept it, you just need to learn how to deal with it. And being that that said, you're going to make an out most likely seven out of 10 times if the guy tells you what's coming, and if he's an average pitcher. Well, if he's an above average pitcher like a Pedro or Randy Johnson. You're probably going to make an out eight or nine times out of 10 because he's an exceptional above class pitcher. So, you just got to go up and try to have good quality at bats, and that's all you can do, hope something good happens.

Landes: In today's game, are there any relievers who do you think particularly are performing in sort of the Turk Wendell style, or a style you just respect or appreciate? It felt like really this Brewers team was buoyed by this incredible bullpen, we're in the era of Mason Miller - who stands out to you among the current crowd?

Wendell: The Brewers reliever, the lefty [Aaron] Ashby. He was phenomenal down the stretch, and pitched every day too. Of course, they had a day off here or there, but he did a phenomenal job. And that that was more a throwback to old school baseball.

Landes: I also want to turn to a question about one of your other inductees. Of course, Roger Clemens, one of the greatest pitchers to ever live, but also a polarizing figure and a guy who at times was the sort of the ultimate - As a kid, he was like the ultimate villain after the World Series against the Mets for the incident with Piazza. Do you have a personal relationship with Roger? You know, can you speak to his reputation at all?

Wendell: I can't really. I mean, I went to spring training my last spring in '05 before I retired, so we were teammates in spring training. But I mean, we didn't really hang out; just talked in the clubhouse and whatnot. But I didn't get to know him really all that well. I ended up retiring towards the end of spring training, so I didn't play the season with the Astros that year, unfortunately, because they went to the World Series.

Landes: Speaking of some of the animus in baseball, I wanted to hear from someone who's been in the situation - What is it like to be in a bench clearing brawl as a pitcher? I mean, it's sort of one of the iconic images of the sport, and you've been at the center of it at least once, as far as I can tell. What is that experience like?

Wendell: I don't know if I was ever at the center of it. I just happened to be faster than the other guys in the bullpen to get to the pile. It can be pretty hectic. You got guys throwing bodies all around, and your main thing is you just got to go grab a person, contain them, and try to break the fight up. I'm just a guy that I can't just go punch someone because he's on the other team unless he does something really, really, really bad to one of my teammates, or obviously to me. Or if somebody were to charge the mound when I was pitching, I'd say bring it on. But yeah, you just there was an incident in New York when I was with the Cubs and we got in a fight, and I was one of the younger guys in the bullpen. The youngest guy was actually pitching, and so the older guys got slow out of the gate to get out of the bullpen, and I was 20 yards ahead of them, and just got in the middle of the pile of trying to pull somebody off. And next thing you know, I get knocked down, and people are kicking me and punching me and pulling my hair. And you don't want to get on the bottom of those piles because everyone's got metal spikes on and they're stepping on you. It can be pretty hectic.

Landes: Did you ever get coached from another pitcher on how to deal with being charged on the mound?

Wendell: No, no. I actually, like I said, I never was charged, but I highly encouraged a few guys to come out, but nobody ever did.

Landes: How would you describe your encouragement? What were you doing?

Wendell: Well, I drilled Vladimir Guerrero. I drilled him in the back, and I told him I was going to hit him the day before. And the first pitch the next day, the first guy I faced, and it was him. And he threw his bat down, and I just walked towards him. And I said, "Come on, let's go. You got two choices: either get your ass to first base, or you come out here and fight." And he just put his head down and ran to first.

Landes: Talk to me about the psychology here. Telling him, telegraphing really clearly, "I'm going to throw at you," then actually doing it - Walk me through that. To a non-baseball player, what's going through your mind when you when you set that up and then deliver on it?

Wendell: Well, sometimes when a guy knows you're going to hit him - I don't think [Guerrero] thought I was actually going to do it - but when a guy absolutely knows you're going to hit him, sometimes it's kind of hard. I had that situation in Double-A. A guy knew I was going to hit him, and as I was, I wouldn't even release the ball yet, and he was backing out of the batter's box. So, I ended up missing him twice and got a warning. And next at bat, I missed him again because he knew I was going to hit him, and I got kicked out of game. So, it can be rather tough when the guy knows it's coming for sure.

Landes: I wanted to ask you about your experience with classic Mets rivalries. The classic ones that come to mind are the Phillies, the Braves, and the Yankees. You, of course, later became a Philly, but when you were on the Mets at this really competitive and intense time in the '90s and early '00s, how would you rank those rivalries? And were they different in any way, or do you have any sort of thoughts on what those teams meant to the Mets as a Met?

Wendell: Oh, well, I mean, every game you want to win. Every game, no matter what, at all cost. We had a lot of a lot of big games with the Braves, and it was always a tough deal, and it was always, hey - we'd have our meetings before the series - and hey, whatever happens, Chipper Jones is not the guy that beats us. Well, I remember one year we went and played them four games, and Chipper hit five homers. [laughs] So that game plan didn't really work out so well. But you know, when they're big games and they're rivalries, it just makes the game a lot more fun. It's more intense, but it's more fun. I mean, kind of sucked playing against the Expos because they didn't draw any fans. But when you're when you're in a tight ball game against a rival team in a in a pennant race or the playoffs - I mean, that's what it's all about.

Landes: Well, with that in mind, I wanted to take you back to a game that I'm confident you remember, October 17, 1999, a six-hour slugfest against the Braves that the Mets ultimately prevailed in after 15 innings. Do you have any memories from that game? I was just looking through your postseason appearances, and boy, I mean, looking at the people on the card here – [Greg] Maddux, Chipper Jones, everyone on the Mets at that time, Ricky Henderson – just, a what a moment for baseball. Do you have any memories from that game?

Wendell: It's kind of a blur, really. I mean, I think I pitched early in the game. It was kind of cool that [Robin] Ventura hit a grand slam that turned out to be a double because Todd Pratt tackled on that second base because it was a tie game and we only needed that one run. It was just one of those deals where our backs are against the wall and we needed to win two more games, and we forced a game six, and one game away from winning and going to the World Series - And that game was pretty epic too. We lost in extra innings on a walk-off walk. So, getting back to you know the intense rivalry and just unbelievable ups and downs of emotions and - Games like that are what really, really take a lot out of you. Just the adrenaline that you get so excited and then you get let down again, the ups and downs of the ball game, the back and forth of it, that can wear you out more emotionally than physically.

Landes: In those two seasons, ‘99 and 2000, where [the Mets] had these postseason runs, and as you say, these really intense games against major rivals, the Braves, the Yankees - Can you tell us about the clubhouse environment, the dugout environment? When you guys are in it together, and it's all or nothing, how are people communicating? Who takes the lead in morale, or what's the vibe in those settings?

Wendell: Well, fortunately for the Mets, we had a lot of guys that were veteran players, and we all just kind of kept everybody loose, kept everybody in check, where it wasn't - Guys weren't stressing, they weren't pushing the panic button. I've always said stress is what you put on yourself, and if you don't want to play when the game's on the line, you shouldn't even be out there because that's what it's all about. And guys like me, guys like a Lenny Harris, we’d have fun, joke around, keep it light. I mean, I think that's one of the reasons the Brewers did so well this year, and they had a manager that was right along those lines too, where he just kind of let him have fun and play the game, and don't overthink stuff. You got to understand stuff's going to happen, good and bad, and just roll with the punches.

Landes: Earlier you were talking about failure as being a way to learn and improve. Do you have any memorable failures from your career that really was a turning point that you really got something out of?

Wendell: Yeah, absolutely. The worst season I had was in the minor leagues in 1990. I was engaged to a gal and she lived with me, and I had the absolute worst summer of my baseball career. And that winter, I did a lot of soul searching and figuring out, you know, what am I doing wrong? And I ended it with her, rededicated myself to baseball and had the best season in all my minor leagues, and was a starting pitcher in the first American League-National League All Star Game for the National League team, and got called up to Triple-A, and then traded for two big leaguers to the Cubs from the Braves.

Landes: What was that moment like for you? When you get the call and you're going up - I mean, it's clearly one of the most important moments in any athlete's life to go to the big leagues. Do you remember that day?

Wendell: Yeah. It was after a ball game here in Iowa, and the manager called me in and said I was going to the big leagues. And you know, it's just - Wow, this is really going to happen. And walking in the big league clubhouse the very first time as a big leaguer and seeing my jersey hanging in my locker was pretty awesome.

Landes: Going back to your heyday in the sport, one of the most remarkable facts about your time on the mound was your ability to basically neutralize Mark McGwire at the height of his offensive power. It's crazy looking at the stats - You struck him out six times, he walked three times, if I'm getting the math right here. I mean, not giving up a hit, more or less a home run to, at that point, the poster guy for big offensive mashing. Can you tell us about like what was going through your mind when you faced off with, again, the biggest name in batting in baseball at the time?

Wendell: Well, just staying ultra-focused. I mean, when you face guys like that, you definitely stay ultra-focused. And I think he did not take the ball up off me really well. So, he had a hard time finding my arm slot or something. Because there was some balls that I threw to him, some pitches that he should hit 700 feet, he just missed them. But it was that mind game within a mind game. I was pitching him kind of backwards, slower than slow sliders, changeups. And then I came into a game at Shea with guys on first and second, threw him three straight fastballs, and he just looked at all three of them and he looked at me like, "What the heck? This wasn't supposed to happen, you weren't supposed to throw three fastballs like that.” So that's just the fun of the game within the game, the battles that you fight not just the whole game, but per batter.

Landes: I'm interested - Looking at the hitters of today in 2026, are there any guys out there swinging who you'd really love to pitch against, or you feel like you have a strategy? Like, if you were to face, I don't know, a Shohei Ohtani, a Pete Crow Armstrong, do you think about this still? And if so, are there any examples?

Wendell: You know what? I've never thought about facing anybody playing right now. [laughs] I kind of don't relive that. I mean, I would probably throw a lot more guys high and tight. I don't think that's utilized enough anymore. Guys don't pitch inside and own the outside part of the plate. It's more - The game's kind of getting soft as far as that goes.

Landes: We're currently standing on the precipice of a lockout in baseball as the players' union and owners face off in yet another contract negotiation. We hear a lot from the league side of things that, you know, oh, if there's a salary cap, it'll promote equity among small market teams. Of course, on the field, we see small market teams doing extremely well right now, with a Rays-Brewers World Series, a concept that was unthinkable for a long time. What do you think about this this current moment for the players and the league as we watch them negotiate this?

Wendell: Well, one thing I think is really important with the league is the way it needs to change and it needs to have a worldwide draft. And I don't know why it's like this, but I don't understand why a Latin kid can sign when he's 16 years old, but an American kid cannot. I mean, riddle me that, please. Somebody explain that to me. It's not fair, and it's also not fair that you can come over from Japan or from a different country and you're automatically a free agent. I had played 12 years in baseball before I became a free agent, and that's not fair. It's not fair to the small market teams. The draft was devised to help small market teams compete when they didn't have good records. Now, what good is that if these guys aren't eligible for the draft like every red-blooded American kid had to do. You had to get drafted and you play for the team that picked you - Like a JD Drew. He did not want to play for the Phillies when he got drafted, so he sat out a year, played independent baseball, and went back in the draft and got drafted by the Cardinals, and decided to sign. Well, guys come over from Japan, they don't want to play for the Twins, they don't want to play for the Pirates or the Royals or Tampa Bay. They want to play for the Yankees, the Dodgers, the Mets, the Red Sox. Why? Because it's a big market team, and they pay big money. Now, if you've made them go in the draft, and the teams that aren't playing good or get the first selections, well, then they can re-amp their team by getting better draft picks. So, I just think it should be a worldwide draft, no matter what planet you come from, and everyone's on an equal level playing field.

Landes: And as far as the idea of a salary cap - I mean, obviously it's not popular among players right now. Any thoughts on that?

Wendell: Well, the owners doing it - I mean, the owners have made their bed, so. I mean, if they didn't have the money, they wouldn't be paying it. And now they're squawking because it's - I mean, it's mostly a few owners that are ultra-rich, but a lot of the teams they don't divulge how much money they actually make, they don't open their books. If they didn't have money, they wouldn't spend it. And if you weren't making money, you have a business and you keep losing money every year, say, "I'm not making any money, I'm not making any money,” you sell it. You don't keep it. So, I mean, just sometimes the math don't math.

Landes: I wanted to talk about the craft of pitching itself. Now, correct me if I'm wrong - You had a four-pitch mix of a four seam, a two seam, a slider, and a changeup. Is that correct?

Wendell: I had a curve too, but I didn't utilize it all that much later in my career.

Landes: When you got this arsenal together, were you aiming to master any of these, were these just the pitches that came naturally to you? Can you break that down for us?

Wendell: Well, it's just a pitch you feel a lot more confident in and the slider was my go-to pitch. It's just one of those things that, when it's working - and I wouldn't say you've mastered it because every day is a different day, and some days it's better than others. Some days your fingernails too short or something ailing on you. [There are] very few times that you step foot on the field where nothing hurts. I can think of probably five or six times where I stepped on the fields and felt like Superman, and probably four or five, I got the daylights knocked out of me.

Landes: Are there any times you let up a pitch to someone that that really haunt you to this day? It sounds like you've moved past some of this to some degree, but do you ever look back and you're like, God, I wish I'd gone to another pitch that one time?

Wendell: Oh, definitely. I mean, game one of the World Series. I was the losing pitcher in extra innings, and who knows, I could have shown up there and thrown a different pitch, obviously. But it is what it is, and that's history.

Landes: To go back to that 2000 Mets team - I'm always interested in when you really get that sense that this team is going to go all the way into October. Looking over the season, there are these tough stretches, there are these ups and downs. It wasn't like a straight line necessarily. Was there any point where you really had a sense of like, oh wow, we're going to make it to the big show?

Wendell: No, I just think that we focused on the next game, and that was it. We didn't care who the hero was tonight, as long as we won the game. And we looked forward to tomorrow's game. We didn't look into September and October. We just looked to the next opponent and the next game.

Landes: One of your fellow former Mets, Jeff Kent, after his career went on Survivor, the CBS reality show. Certainly, given the tooth necklace and your general commitment to showmanship of some sort, did it ever occur to you that you might, too, thrive on a show like that?

Wendell: I was actually asked to do the show, but I had to decline because I couldn't. I couldn't afford to be away from my kids that long.

Landes: What was it like seeing Jeff Kent do it? I don't know if you watched that season.

Wendell: I don't think I've ever watched a full show of it.

Landes: When you when you're working with young people and trying to articulate the philosophy of pitching to them from your perspective and experience, what are the broad strokes of that, the Turk Wendell guide to pitching?

Wendell: Be focused, be aggressive, throw strikes, and you have to focus on every pitch, because in a baseball game, there's in both sides of both teams, there's probably going to be about 250 pitches or more thrown in a ball game, and the one thing that decides who wins or loses the game usually is one pitch. So, you don't know if it's the first pitch of the game or the last pitch of the game. So, you got to be focused on every single one.

Landes: It seems like following your career in baseball, you've really found this calling that that really suits your temperament and your mind. Are there any parallels to you between farming and pitching? Like they're both these repetitive craft-based exercises that require forethought and some sort of gaming things out. Is that what drew you to that?

Wendell: No, I mean it's just a pretty cool feeling when you plant something and it grows, and you watch wildlife eat it, and you nurture wildlife, and you also harvest it too. Or planting a garden and eating the vegetables and feeding your family. It's a pretty cool feeling, but I don't see any similarities to farming with as far as baseball and pitching goes.

Landes: Turk, I cannot thank you enough, man. Thank you so much for this conversation. It really, really made my week. Thank you so much.

Wendell: You bet, Josh. Not a problem.