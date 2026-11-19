The Albany suburb of East Greenbush will keep its Flock cameras after the town board voted 3-2 to keep the automatic license plate readers Wednesday night.

A separate proposal to discontinue the use of ALPRs “effective immediately,” backed by Town Supervisor Jack Conway, was tabled.

The vote about two months after the town held a well-attended and contentious public hearing on the Flock cameras. It was a victory for the East Greenbush Police and the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office, which argued the cameras help solve crimes and gave a demonstration of the system to at least two board members. But several board members said they were interested in taking further action on the cameras.

“Ultimately, it came down to a public safety matter as far as our police having every tool they need to do their jobs,” Town Board Member Liz Koenig, who voted to keep the Flock cameras, said in an interview. “That’s not saying that I won’t change my mind a year from now. I really want to have a closer look at what Flock can do to reassure us that there aren’t going to be issues going forward.”

Two board members who voted to keep the cameras said they wanted to use the remainder of the town’s contract with Flock — which expires at the end of 2027 — to gather data on how the cameras are used in East Greenbush. One board member who voted against keeping the cameras said he was really in favor of a moratorium on ALPRs in the town.

Town Supervisor Conway — an ardent opponent of Flock cameras who read the Fourth Amendment in its entirety before casting his vote — argued the cameras were a violation of residents’ privacy rights.

“To me, this is a very simple question: Do you prioritize police control for individual freedom?” Conway said before the vote. “I am a free citizen of the United States, and I will not yield my freedom to anyone under any circumstances. And I'll be perfectly honest with you: when I finish this job, if those Flock cameras are still here, I'm moving.”

Conway also said he was not interested in putting guardrails on the cameras, calling them “fool’s gold.”

“I don't participate in unconstitutional behavior, so the board can figure that out,” Conway said in an interview. “And they'll do a good job of it.”

Activists with the group DeFlock Greenbush had pushed for the town to get rid of its ALPRs. Kate Duda, the group’s self-described unofficial social media manager, said they would regroup and push for stricter regulations of the cameras.

“I think most people that are passionate on this issue would prefer them gone,” Duda said in an interview. “But if you were to talk about guardrails, you need a warrant. Point blank. If there's no warrant, then there's no point in discussing guardrails.”

Other municipalities — stretching from nearby Troy to the Hudson Valley — are grappling with whether and how to regulate ALPRs. The New York State Legislature has started looking into statewide regulations as well.

East Greenbush first approved a contract with Flock in 2022, and it currently has five ALPR cameras for a population of roughly 17,000 people.