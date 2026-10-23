Troy council overrides mayor's license plate camera law veto

The Troy City Council has voted to override a veto from Mayor Carmella Mantello on a law establishing restrictions on automated license plate readers.

The all-Democrat Council voted Thursday to override the veto to Local Law 3. The law would require the Troy Police Department to delete data from license plate readers after 72 hours, unless is has been flagged for a criminal investigation.

Councilmember Noreen McKee, who authored the legislation, said in a statement Friday Mantello was "asserting that drivers have no reasonable expectation of privacy and that it is biased in favor of criminal defendants."

Mantello said in a statement in response to the override: "This new pro-criminal law will undoubtedly have a negative impact on their ability to solve crimes and hold criminals accountable." Mantello alleges the council has refused to negotiate with Troy Police and her administration on the law.

Mantello used her emergency powers this spring to pay the city's contract with Flock Safety. The council is currently suing Mantello, after trying to stop payment to Flock.