Ulster County moves to restrict Flock camera usage

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger is moving to restrict the usage of automatic license plate readers.

The county leader issued an executive order on Thursday prohibiting all county departments and employees under her jurisdiction from purchasing or deploying cameras manufactured by Flock Safety or any similar automated surveillance technology.

The move comes amid a year of public discourse across the country about the cameras, particularly those made by Flock, and access to the data they collect.

Metzger said the order would ensure the county does not use tools that "erode privacy or expose residents to misuse of their personal information."

The executive order does not apply to county law enforcement, which is under Sheriff Juan Figueroa's jurisdiction.

However, in a statement, Figueroa said he supports the executive order. He said the sheriff's office seeks to uphold the privacy and civil liberties of residents, while prioritizing public safety.