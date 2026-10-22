© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ulster County moves to restrict Flock camera usage

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published October 22, 2026 at 3:25 PM EDT
This shows a solar panel and a camera on a pole with a tree and sky in the background.
Tony Webster
/
Wikimedia Commons
The City of Troy has 26 Flock cameras like this one, which was photographed in Aurora, Colorado in 2024.

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger is moving to restrict the usage of automatic license plate readers.

The county leader issued an executive order on Thursday prohibiting all county departments and employees under her jurisdiction from purchasing or deploying cameras manufactured by Flock Safety or any similar automated surveillance technology.

The move comes amid a year of public discourse across the country about the cameras, particularly those made by Flock, and access to the data they collect.

Metzger said the order would ensure the county does not use tools that "erode privacy or expose residents to misuse of their personal information."

The executive order does not apply to county law enforcement, which is under Sheriff Juan Figueroa's jurisdiction.

However, in a statement, Figueroa said he supports the executive order. He said the sheriff's office seeks to uphold the privacy and civil liberties of residents, while prioritizing public safety.
Tags
News Flock Safety Flock camerasautomated license plate readersUlster CountyJen Metzger
WAMC News
See stories by WAMC News