As members of Albany’s Common Council debate reducing next year’s property tax increase to limit some of the financial burden placed on city residents, Mayor Dorcey Applyrs and heads of city departments are fighting to prevent further cuts.

The PR blitz from city department heads is the city's executive branch latest push to pass a budget with a 15% property tax increase, which they argue would fund essential services that keep the city safe and help the city's poorest residents.

But in response to constituents already squeezed by rising costs, some members of the Albany Common Council say a 15% property tax increase is too steep.

Council members introduced two laws that would limit next year’s tax increases. One would cap a property tax increase at 12%, and one at 13.5%. Under state law, nine of the council’s 15 members would need to vote to pass each law.

Councilmember Owusu Anane said he’s supporting a 13.5% tax hike because he thinks the city can spend less on contracted services in the short term, and negotiate an annual payment from New York state for its use of the Harriman Campus in the long term.

"With this proposal, it represents an effort to balance the city's financial needs with the economic realities facing our city," Anane said in an interview. "I believe that we must continue to look for efficiencies, reduce unnecessary spending and advocate for additional state support."

The heads of city departments say they've already made all the cuts they can. Department of General Services Executive Deputy Commissioner Frank Zeoli said his department is facing higher fuel costs and already made millions in cuts. He said anything lower than a 15% tax property increase would affect services like garbage collection, water and salting the roads.

"Any cut at all will impact services. This is the minimum," Zeoli told reporters Thursday. "There's not a way of saying, 'If we brought it [the tax rate] down to one of those numbers, could you still provide the services?' The answer would be no. We can't provide the services unless the budget stays where it's at."

Even though they make up a large percentage of Albany’s budget, the city’s police and fire departments appear unlikely to sustain drastic cuts, no matter what the tax rate ends up being. Applyrs has repeatedly invoked public safety as her No. 1 priority, and maintaining funding for first responders and law enforcement has support on the Common Council.

"As you have seen in the Pine Hills community the past couple of years, we have some serious challenges with public safety, and they want to make sure that those vital services, particularly as it relates to law enforcement, our fire department, are protected, and they want to make sure that their neighborhood beat officers are supported," Anane said. "And that's exactly what is going to be on my mind when making that vote on Nov. 30."

But other programs are more likely be on the chopping block. City officials have publicly discussed making cuts to the Summer Youth Employment Program, which provides summer jobs to teens 14 to 18.

Jonathan Jones, the commissioner of Youth and Workforce Services, said the program helped 700 young people, a number that could be halved if council members pass a smaller tax increase.

“They're research based, so they're not just pie-in-the-sky programs that make everyone feel good," Jones said. "On top of that, when I think about who we're serving and why we're serving them, our investment shouldn't just be looked at quarter to quarter. I mean, when I think about our 14-year-olds that soon will be 24 and living in our community, that's what we want to impact, and that's what I hope these dollars in this budget can look forward to.”

Jones previously oversaw Youth and Workforce Services as well as the Department of Recreation, which now has a separate commissioner. He defended the decision to hire a second department head, arguing the extra position was necessary, even in the face of the budget crisis.

"I think for the reason of the inventory and the assets that Recreation provides, and for the programs and the things that we do at Workforce, it needed to be two people," Jones said. "I can tell you, as a person who stood in that seat for 13 years, I'm only one person, and I did the best I could do."

If the Common Council does vote to only raise property taxes by 12% or 13.5%, Applyrs will likely decide what gets cut to make up the difference. Common Council Finance Committee Chair Meghan Keegan said the mayor could likely go through the Board of Estimate to change any cuts she didn't like.

“Any responsible plan that would come out of the Finance Committee is not likely to be supported by a majority vote in the body," Keegan said. "And even if it was supported by a majority vote in the body, we definitely don't have the votes to withstand the mayor's veto.”

Compared to a 15% property tax increase, a 13.5% increase would raise about $1 million less, and a 12% increase would raise about $2 million less.