Albany unveils violence prevention plan in wake of July 4th incidents

Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs’ office unveiled a 30-page violence prevention plan that focuses on victim services and youth engagement on Tuesday.

Applyrs’ announcements came on the heels of holiday weekend violence that killed one person and injured another four, and one year after the city’s Independence Day celebrations were marred by violence that left one person dead and nine injured.

“We cannot and will not reach our fullest potential as a city if people are fearful about living, working and recreating in the city,” Applyrs said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Our residents and partners have asked me, as mayor, and our city government to step up to lead.”

The mayor said the plan is based on three “pillars”: presence in the community, prevention of violence and helping victims find “pathways” to the services they need.

Much of the plan focuses on a youth engagement strategy meant to provide teens with safe environments, especially during weekends and summers. That strategy involves keeping city-owned recreation facilities open longer, working more closely with the Albany City School District and coordinating summer employment for young people.

The city is also working to develop a “youth pre-arrest diversion initiative” and aims to “redirect eligible young people from system intake to community-based support at the point of police contact.”

“I will be held responsible, and many of the partners behind me will be held responsible, when violence happens on our streets,” said Applyrs, who was joined by local public safety officials on Tuesday. “And although we cannot always control the acts of individuals and these factors, what we do control is how we lead, how we show up, how we take accountability and do the necessary hard work.”

Applyrs added that the imposition of a curfew was “not off the table” — especially after the arrest of a 13-year-old Sunday evening for allegedly carrying a loaded ghost gun, but she said a curfew would only work with “community buy-in."

“It becomes words on the page if it’s not enforced and implemented appropriately,” Applyrs said. “Instead of rushing to implement curfew legislation, we are taking our time to do it thoughtfully.”

Despite the violence last weekend, police Chief Brendan Cox declared the most recent holiday weekend a public safety success because levels of violence didn’t reach those seen last year.

“We had a busy, busy, busy 72 hours, but it was also a successful 72 hours that was also mired with a number of issues that included at least one person losing their life,” Cox said. “That is unacceptable, and we have to come together in a collaborative fashion to ensure that does not happen, and figure out solutions, and this group will help figure out those solutions.”

Pastor Charles Gresham will be tasked with implementing large parts of the city's violence prevention plan. Applyrs tapped him on Friday to lead the city’s new Office of Violence Prevention.

The U.S. Air Force veteran is a youth pastor at Wilborn Temple in Albany and is involved in several local anti-violence initiatives.

“There’s not a one-size-fits-all solution,” Gresham said in an interview. “Many of the solutions are going to require a team effort, and you can’t win a championship arguing with the teammates on the bench, so I think the biggest obstacle is ourselves.”

Gresham's office will also oversee the city’s Violence Prevention Task Force and develop other public health-forward violence solutions.

So far this year, homicides are down 67% compared to this point last year, according to Albany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon. Homicides are down 76% compared to the city’s five-year average, and violent crime is down 17% compared to the same five-year average metric.