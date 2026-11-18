After weeks of frustration with this year's budget approval process, some members of the Albany Common Council are starting to float changes to city government.

Under Albany's more than 17th century city charter — which dictates the structure of city government — the Albany Common Council has limited power to amend the annual budget proposal made by the mayor, and the city's budget approval process often doesn't align with the process laid out in state law.

"We don't come up with a budget. We're faced with a budget that is presented to us, and we try to make the best out of it as we can do," Councilmember Tom Hoey said at a meeting Monday while responding to a Times Union op-ed that poked fun at council members.

"I'm going to stress one more time: we need to look at this charter and try to get it fixed," Hoey continued. "We're not taking the blame for a process that was invented 300 years ago."

The centuries-old charter — and how it interacts with state law — have put city officials in sticky situations.

The Common Council and Mayor Dorcey Applyrs' Office had a brief but public disagreement over whether the council could legally accept corrections made by the mayor's budget team after it initially released a plan with accounting errors.

More recently, the Albany Common Council has had to find workarounds to lower the mayor's proposed 15% property tax increase to 12% or 13.5%. In most cities, voting down a tax increase that exceeds the state tax cap would send the mayor back to the drawing board. But in Albany, a no vote would mean that residents would be still charged 15% more, but the city wouldn't be able to use that money until 2028, according to Finance Committee Chair Meghan Keegan.

Keegan, one of the council members backing charter reforms, says the council could start considering proposals as soon as late December.

"I think that we need to pursue that avenue sooner rather than later," Keegan said in an interview. "Because if we don't have enough consensus on that to get legislation passed through the body to be able to be on the ballot in November of 2027 — because that would have to go through referendum. So there's a timing piece to that."

If efforts fail in the council, a citizen petition could also get reforms on the ballot, Keegan said.