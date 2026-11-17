Lawmakers in the City of Albany will likely pass a double-digit property tax increase, but it might be less than the 15% hike proposed by the mayor. WAMC Capital Region Bureau Chief Grant Ashley spoke to Sam Dingman and Maryam Ahmad.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Dingman: So, Grant, what is going on with these tax rate negotiations? You've told us a lot about this in the last few weeks.

Ashley: Yeah, it's consumed my life. So the Albany Common Council needs nine of 15 council members to override the New York State tax cap. Common Council Finance Committee Chair Megan Keegan told me they probably don't have the votes to override the tax cap for a 15% increase. And that's similar to what we've seen in other municipalities. Schenectady couldn't quite get to 15%. Like there's been pushback in other towns that have tried to raise property taxes this much.

The unique problem for Albany is, because of their 300-plus-year-old charter, they can't vote the mayor's budget down. So if they voted not to override the tax cap, city residents would still be taxed 15% more, but the city wouldn't be able to use any of that money until 2028. So Keegan was telling me they were trying to avoid that worst case scenario.

Keegan: "It's the worst possible thing that could happen. So what what we have been trying to figure out legally is: can we put a number in there that constrains what the administration can do in terms of the tax levy override? And our reading of state law is that we're not prohibited from actually putting a number in there."

Ahmad: So, Grant, what exactly happened at last night's Common Council meeting?

Ashley: They put a number in there. So they introduced two bills last night. One would allow them to override the tax cap for no more than a 12% property tax increase, and the other one was the same thing, but it let them get to 13.5%. That second one, the 13.5% increase, is supported by the mayor, but Keegan says the 12% increase is the one with the votes to pass. So, you know, that's probably what's going to happen, and that kind of makes sense, right? There's a lot of members who are trying to keep costs down for residents, even as the city's costs are also rising. And there were some residents yesterday at the meeting saying that paying that much more in taxes would really hurt them. And the council likely have a deal on Thursday. They're going to have to go back and forth on that, though.

Dingman: So the mayor's proposed budget already includes a lot of cuts on top of the 15% property tax levy increase. Would the city have to make more cuts if council members are only willing to approve this smaller tax increase?

Ashley: The short answer is yes. Under the 12% tax increase, the city would need to make another $1.6 million in cuts to the $257 million budget. Mayor Dorcey Applyrs has already proposed cutting just over $9 million, so it's more on top of that.

And the mayor would likely get to choose what to cut if the council, you know, passes a 12% increase, Keegan told me that charter doesn't give the council a lot of power to make cuts that the mayor couldn't just change later anyway, and they don't have consensus in the council anyway on what those cuts would be. She emphasized that this is just the best of bad options, but she thinks the council just shouldn't weigh in on what gets cut for those reasons.

Keegan: "The best course of action for the council legally may be to just not act on the proposed budget, with the exception of addressing the property tax levy itself, and allow the administration to carry their proposed spending plan and essentially be responsible for their proposed spending plan."

Ahmad: So, Grant, this budget will hopefully be wrapped up by the end of this month. But this budget process seems a little peculiar. That hypothetical situation where the city could raise taxes but not be able to use the money was particularly striking. Is the council looking at doing anything differently moving forward?

Ashley: They are. So, like I mentioned, their charter, their map of how all the city government works, is super old, and the Common Council doesn't have the same powers as other city councils in the state, and they were kind of frustrated by their inability to act. I've also seen some confusion around the budget process in the charter. It doesn't always align with state law. For example, the mayor put out a budget plan by the Oct. 1 deadline, and then they made amendments to that later. And there was a whole discussion about like, "Well, can we accept those that amended plan? And if we can't accept that amended plan, can we amend the old plan?" because they were limited in their ability to do that, right? It just got really messy. Councilmember Tom Hoey was one of the people calling for charter reform yesterday.

Hoey: "And again, I'm going to stress one more time: we need to look at this charter and try to get it fixed so that we're not taking the blame for a process that was invented 300 years ago."

Ashley: Charter reforms would need to be approved by the voters in a referendum. Keegan told me they'd be looking at passing any proposals pretty early this coming year, so those could be on the ballot in November. And then the council is also starting to look at how the city got to this point, right? There was discussion about getting the city's former budget director under then-Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan to testify. That's Gideon Grande, who left in March and is now working as a director of management and budget for Schenectady County. He's not a city employee anymore, so they couldn't necessarily compel him to appear, but there was certainly support for asking him to come in.

Dingman: That is our Capital Region Bureau Chief Grant Ashley. It'll be interesting to see what happens ahead of Thursday.

Ashley: That's one way to put.

Dingman: Grant, thank you.