WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 10/27/26: U.S. Rep. Josh Riley, ICE in the Berkshires, and wildfires
As part of our ongoing series profiling candidates running in this year's midterms, we're joined today by Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Riley. He's defending his seat in New York's 19th Congressional District against challenger state Sen. Peter Oberacker, whom we spoke with a few weeks ago. Riley said, after two years in office, he thinks of himself as a dad first, and a congressman second.
Also this hour...
- A wildfire is spreading from eastern Rensselaer County into Western Massachusetts. WAMC's Grant Ashley gives us the latest details on attempts to contain it.
- We break down the early voting numbers in New York, and the reasons for both gubernatorial candidates to be optimistic.
- Family separation policies are still part of ICE's enforcement strategy, as evidenced by a recent incident in the Berkshires.
- And speaking of ICE, we'll hear how an upstate New York reporter is covering the agency's attempts to house women at a Buffalo detention center.
All that and more on this Oct. 27 edition of "Northeast Notebook."