Northeast Notebook 10/27/26: U.S. Rep. Josh Riley, ICE in the Berkshires, and wildfires

As part of our ongoing series profiling candidates running in this year's midterms, we're joined today by Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Riley. He's defending his seat in New York's 19th Congressional District against challenger state Sen. Peter Oberacker, whom we spoke with a few weeks ago. Riley said, after two years in office, he thinks of himself as a dad first, and a congressman second.

Also this hour...



A wildfire is spreading from eastern Rensselaer County into Western Massachusetts. WAMC's Grant Ashley gives us the latest details on attempts to contain it.

We break down the early voting numbers in New York, and the reasons for both gubernatorial candidates to be optimistic.

Family separation policies are still part of ICE's enforcement strategy, as evidenced by a recent incident in the Berkshires.

And speaking of ICE, we'll hear how an upstate New York reporter is covering the agency's attempts to house women at a Buffalo detention center.

All that and more on this Oct. 27 edition of "Northeast Notebook."