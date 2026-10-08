NY-19 candidate Peter Oberacker discusses issues at the center of his campaign

Approaching the midterm elections, Northeast Notebook is going to bring you a series of conversations with candidates on the ballot in critical races this fall.

Today, we've got a conversation WAMC's Sam Dingman had recently with New York State Sen. Peter Oberacker.

A former food researcher and executive, Oberacker is a Republican who currently represents New York's 51st State Senate district. He's running to unseat Democrat Josh Riley in the U.S. House of Representatives. Riley represents big swaths of the Hudson Valley and central New York.

To begin the conversation, Dingman asked Oberacker what issues are at the center of his campaign.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT :

Editor's note: this conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Oberacker: It's affordability, it's groceries, and it's fuel, and then we look at what we can do to reduce that, or to help relieve some of that. And a lot of that is really based on also being able to work across the aisle because nothing happens in Washington, nothing happens in Albany if you can't find that common ground.

Dingman: Can I ask where do you see common ground, potential common ground with your theoretical Democratic colleagues in Congress, because a lot of them are against the president's war in Iran, which is doing a lot to drive up these fuel costs that you were mentioning and creating a lot of these affordability concerns. Is that a place of potential collaboration for you? Do you support the continuation of that war?

Oberacker: You know, Sam, it all starts with communication, like you said, first and foremost. And and a lot of times, when the communication is always negative, it just sets a tone. But that being said, what steps can we take now to get out of it?

Dingman: Well, so can I take that to mean, Senator, that were you to be elected to Congress, you would want to urge the president to pull back from the conflict?

Oberacker: Listen, when I agree with the president, I agree with the president. When I disagree with the president, I disagree.

Dingman: So, but just to press you, Senator, I mean, are you talking specifically about the war in Iran when you say that?

Oberacker: Listen, the war in Iran is is a direct impetus for for what we're seeing with some of the affordability. We need to we need to look at it. We need to address it. We need to dial it back. It would be nice to be able to negotiate, if you will, in good faith and to try to get something worked out.

Dingman: What do you think is the biggest misconception about your campaign?

Oberacker: The fact that as a Republican, that I am 100% with any of the ideals of any of both Democrat and or Republican parties. I really am a centrist.

Dingman: So let me ask you then, what for you are the defining characteristics of your identity as a Republican?

Oberacker: I think what we're starting to see is with the the socialism part of of where the Democrats are going. I'll put it to you this way, Sam. I've seen companies that were bought by other companies because they were so successful, and the first thing that that company does is go in and change everything. And it's the same analogy here. The system that we have isn't perfect, but it's really pretty well put together. It really has made the United States is as successful as it has been.

Dingman: Just to press you on that, I think there are a lot of people who feel like it is that existing structure that has created the affordability issues that you have said are at the center of your campaign. So, what are your thoughts on how to make the existing structure work better for people who have a feeling at this moment that it's failing them or letting them down?

Oberacker: Well, if if we take just the housing issue, right? I mean, look at the the number of mandates that have been applied to those who build homes and have decreased the supply of homes on the market. I mean that first and foremost could be addressed so quickly by looking at taking those mandates and and just making it easier for for those that are in the construction field to to construct homes.

Dingman: We've been talking about common ground, but obviously you are running against Josh Riley, what would you say is your biggest disagreement with Congressman Riley?

Oberacker: Well, it's the fact of how we would address the the issues with utilities. When I was in Albany, I had put forth a plan that was called our Ratepayers' Bill of Rights, and what it basically did was add accessibility, transparency, and gave power back to the people when it came to their utility bills, whereas my opponent decides that the reason or the way to get around that is to simply sue the utility and come after. The CEOs, which, and listen, in all honesty, that's going to be a long drawn out process. It's really not going to get anywhere. It gets you a little bit of press, but it really doesn't accomplish the main goal, which is how do we address the issue of of reducing the bills right then and there?

Dingman: I want to ask you just quickly here, Senator. I know we're running out of time about a couple of high-profile news stories that would have bearing on your seat were you to win it. If you're elected to Congress, Tompkins County, where Cornell University is located, would be part of your district. What can be done, in your opinion, at the federal level to address what many in your potential district, see as a chronic problem of sexual assault on college campuses.

Oberacker: You know that's a really good question, Sam. Look, I think we have great universities. What better platform to start that than to educate our students on sexual harassment. It should be a more of a to the front, if you will, of our of our programs. It always comes back to education and communication.

Dingman: Well, something that I have heard some people say about this is that the president of the United States has been found liable for sexual abuse, and that having somebody at the forefront of the Republican Party who does have that finding against him is a problem for Republicans having credibility in speaking about this. What's your reaction to that?

Oberacker: It would be akin to grouping all if you want to take the other side of that —somebody that has disdain for the Mayor Zohran Mamdani that everyone that is of a democratic mindset is associated with him as well. Listen, I am elected by the district. I represent those people in the district, and I will represent them not only to my own moral fiber, but to the to the manner in which I think they deserve.

Dingman: I want to ask about your support for the One Big Beautiful Bill. You have said in the past that your opponent Josh Riley's vote against it was, I believe your words were that it was a "vote against the American worker." As provisions of that bill are starting to go into effect, we're hearing from voters that they're worried about losing Medicaid benefits, losing SNAP benefits because of new eligibility requirements. Do you stand by your support for the one big beautiful bill? Would you like to see changes made to it?

Oberacker: Well, yeah. I mean, listen. When I looked at No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Social Security, the tax rebates and reductions that we've seen; those are all extreme positives.

Now, Sam, there is nobody who wants to see any benefit that they've been accustomed to, either reduced or done away with, and again, there is a lot of I think potential, to improve upon that when we talk about it under the prism of fraud and abuse. So personally, I would say that we would keep things at the same level they are. But let's look and and see where we could reduce it on fraud and abuse first. See what benefits that we would bring back to the to the bottom line, if you will, and then proceed further from that.

WAMC also invited Josh Riley for a conversation on Northeast Notebook, but his campaign hasn't yet confirmed a date for the conversation.