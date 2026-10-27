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Wildfire on New York-Massachusetts border 70% contained

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Grant Ashley
Published October 27, 2026 at 2:18 PM EDT
A firefighter is lighting a controlled burn with a red canister. Fire is burning in controlled lines in the background of the photo. It's dark and smoky out.
Courtesy New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
Fire crews worked overnight to limit the wildfire's spread with controlled burns.

A wildfire along the New York-Massachusetts border is now 70% contained.

Firefighters worked through the night to contain the blaze first reported Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, it covered just over 250 acres in Rensselaer County and western Massachusetts — up from about 200 acres Monday evening.

The increasing size is partly because crews are using controlled burns to stop the fire's spread, according to New York State Forest Ranger Lt. Eric Stratton.

"They were basically putting fire on the ground to consume the fuels between our control line and the main body of the fire," Stratton said. "So with no more fuel, that's really going to increase our containment."

Stratton said about 120 firefighters from New York and Massachusetts are battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No one has been injured, and no homes are at risk.

First responders are asking the public to stay away from firefighting operations near parts of the Taconic Crest Trail and Berlin State Forest.
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News WildfiresberlinRensselaer CountyNew York State Department of Environmental Conservation
Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley
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