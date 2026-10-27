Wildfire on New York-Massachusetts border 70% contained

A wildfire along the New York-Massachusetts border is now 70% contained.

Firefighters worked through the night to contain the blaze first reported Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, it covered just over 250 acres in Rensselaer County and western Massachusetts — up from about 200 acres Monday evening.

The increasing size is partly because crews are using controlled burns to stop the fire's spread, according to New York State Forest Ranger Lt. Eric Stratton.

"They were basically putting fire on the ground to consume the fuels between our control line and the main body of the fire," Stratton said. "So with no more fuel, that's really going to increase our containment."

Stratton said about 120 firefighters from New York and Massachusetts are battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No one has been injured, and no homes are at risk.

First responders are asking the public to stay away from firefighting operations near parts of the Taconic Crest Trail and Berlin State Forest.