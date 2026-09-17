Benefit for Triplex Cinema to feature first-of-its-kind collaboration for star married actors

Michelle Gomez of Dr. Who fame and husband Jack Davenport - better known as Commodore James Norrington in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies - are hoping to bring in money for the Triplex Cinema. Gomez says it's the first time they've appeared on stage together over their 30-year relationship.

"Anything could happen, God knows," she laughed. "It might be grounds for divorce. Who knows? We'll see. They might they might be witnessing that, but hopefully not. Hopefully they'll be witnessing a fine group of actors who are turning up for one night only to deliver a really fun evening with a wonderful script."

After traveling the world to make movies, Davenport says the Triplex puts Great Barrington on a global cinematic map.

"The fact that a town of this size has a three-screen cinema that is busy and programs things people actually want to see, and also now exists in this very unusual context of being essentially a non-profit owned by the citizens of the town," he told WAMC. "Which is both an amazing idea and also terrifying if you're trying to keep things going, and hence a charity benefit to help with that."

The reading, which includes local Berkshire actors, is set for Barrington Hall at 6 p.m.

