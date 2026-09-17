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Benefit for Triplex Cinema to feature first-of-its-kind collaboration for star married actors

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 17, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT
The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
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https://www.savethetriplex.org/
The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

A pair of renowned actors are performing a staged reading of the classic 1940 film "His Girl Friday" in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, for a fundraiser Saturday.

Michelle Gomez of Dr. Who fame and husband Jack Davenport - better known as Commodore James Norrington in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies - are hoping to bring in money for the Triplex Cinema. Gomez says it's the first time they've appeared on stage together over their 30-year relationship.

"Anything could happen, God knows," she laughed. "It might be grounds for divorce. Who knows? We'll see. They might they might be witnessing that, but hopefully not. Hopefully they'll be witnessing a fine group of actors who are turning up for one night only to deliver a really fun evening with a wonderful script."

After traveling the world to make movies, Davenport says the Triplex puts Great Barrington on a global cinematic map.

"The fact that a town of this size has a three-screen cinema that is busy and programs things people actually want to see, and also now exists in this very unusual context of being essentially a non-profit owned by the citizens of the town," he told WAMC. "Which is both an amazing idea and also terrifying if you're trying to keep things going, and hence a charity benefit to help with that."

The reading, which includes local Berkshire actors, is set for Barrington Hall at 6 p.m.
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News triplex cinemaGreat Barrington
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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