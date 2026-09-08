Springfield Public Schools closed amid security breach

A three-day weekend for Springfield Public Schools students turned into four, after a security breach led to the cancellation of classes today.

In a statement posted Monday, Superintendent Sonia Dinnall said the "scope and size of the breach remains under investigation," and that by canceling school, the district would be able to better address the issue.

The exact issue was not clear as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Regardless, SPS staff is being directed to stay away from the district's network systems "until further information is known." The same applied to district-issued student laptops.

It was not immediately clear if school would resume Wednesday.

The cybersecurity incident comes almost two years after the district of 23,500 students was affected by another breach.

Springfield Public Schools was one of many districts affected by the PowerSchool Student Information System hack in late-2024.

Some reports suggested as many as 60 million student records were exposed, along with 10 million teacher records.