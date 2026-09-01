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Jacobs defends Governor's Council seat against Fenton in Mass. Dem. primary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 1, 2026 at 10:52 PM EDT
Courtesy Tara Jacobs: Governor's Council, District 8 Facebook Page
Massachusetts Governor's Council District 8 representative Tara Jacobs won the Democratic nomination Tuesday in her bid for a third term.

Governor's Council District 8 representative Tara Jacobs won the Massachusetts Democratic primary Tuesday night.

The North Adams resident has represented much of Western Massachusetts on the body that advises the governor on issues including pardons and judicial appointments since 2022, when she secured a shock victory over a crowded Democratic primary field before winning the general election. She defeated her chief rival in that primary, Springfield City Councilor Mike Fenton, for a second time Tuesday. Fenton was endorsed by Berkshire County elected officials including Sheriff Tom Bowler and District Attorney Timothy Shugrue.

"I'm just overwhelmed with just feeling really honored and proud and supported, and I've just been showered by amazing love from all the people who literally became a massive network of grassroots support and took up the banner and did so much to make this victory happen," Jacobs said.

Just as was the case in 2024, Jacobs does not face a challenger in the Nov. 3 general election.
Tags
News Massachusetts electionMassachusetts Governor's CouncilTara JacobsMike Fentonelection results
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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