Jacobs defends Governor's Council seat against Fenton in Mass. Dem. primary

Governor's Council District 8 representative Tara Jacobs won the Massachusetts Democratic primary Tuesday night.

The North Adams resident has represented much of Western Massachusetts on the body that advises the governor on issues including pardons and judicial appointments since 2022, when she secured a shock victory over a crowded Democratic primary field before winning the general election. She defeated her chief rival in that primary, Springfield City Councilor Mike Fenton, for a second time Tuesday. Fenton was endorsed by Berkshire County elected officials including Sheriff Tom Bowler and District Attorney Timothy Shugrue.

"I'm just overwhelmed with just feeling really honored and proud and supported, and I've just been showered by amazing love from all the people who literally became a massive network of grassroots support and took up the banner and did so much to make this victory happen," Jacobs said.

Just as was the case in 2024, Jacobs does not face a challenger in the Nov. 3 general election.