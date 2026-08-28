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All Things Considered

Vermont treasurer planning flood recovery and resiliency tour

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 28, 2026 at 7:15 PM EDT
Michael Pieciak
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont State Treasurer Michael Pieciak

Vermont’s treasurer is planning a statewide tour of communities impacted by recent natural disasters.

Democrat Michael Pieciak will hold a series of roundtable discussions and visit recovery sites during September. The goal of the Flood Recovery and Resiliency Tour is to assess ongoing recovery needs, highlight resilience investments, and gather input for a Climate Superfund cost assessment. That report will calculate climate adaptation costs and be the basis for recovery claims from fossil fuel companies.

Vermont experienced catastrophic flooding in July 2023 and July 2024.
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News Michael PieciakVermont TreasurerVermont State TreasurerVermont FloodingVermont Flood DamageVermont Flooding 2023Vermont Flooding 2024Flood Recovery and Resiliency Tour
Pat Bradley
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