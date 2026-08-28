Vermont treasurer planning flood recovery and resiliency tour

Vermont’s treasurer is planning a statewide tour of communities impacted by recent natural disasters.

Democrat Michael Pieciak will hold a series of roundtable discussions and visit recovery sites during September. The goal of the Flood Recovery and Resiliency Tour is to assess ongoing recovery needs, highlight resilience investments, and gather input for a Climate Superfund cost assessment. That report will calculate climate adaptation costs and be the basis for recovery claims from fossil fuel companies.

Vermont experienced catastrophic flooding in July 2023 and July 2024.

