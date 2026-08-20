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All Things Considered

Advocates call on legislators to pass the Vermont Defend the Guard Act

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 20, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT
Vermont National Guard hangers at the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont National Guard hangers at the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport

On Wednesday the leader of the Vermont National Guard said he has no clear indication when airmen from Vermont will return from a federal mission to support the war in Iran. More than two dozen veterans, retired officers and guard family members are calling for the state to pass a bill creating safeguards for federal deployments.

In 2025, the Vermont Defend the Guard Act was introduced in the Vermont House. It would prohibit deployment of the Vermont Guard to overseas combat without congressional authorization.

The letter to Gov. Phil Scott and legislators expresses concern about the eight-month deployment of the Vermont Guard and says “...many Vermonters were troubled that Congress did not publicly debate or vote on these military operations before Guard members were placed in harm's way.”

The signors urge that the Vermont bill be passed “... to uphold the constitutional principles that protect both our democracy and the Vermont National Guard members. The bill has been in the Government Operations and Military Affairs committee since February 2025.
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News Vermont National GuardVermont Air GuardVermont Air National GuardDefend the Guard ActVermont Adjutant General Henry Harder Jr. Iran warGuard DeploymentAir Guard DeploymentNational Guard Deploymentdeployment
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