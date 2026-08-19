© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.
All Things Considered

Update on Vermont National Guard Middle East deployment

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 19, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
Vermont National Guard hangers at the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont National Guard hangers at the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport

During Governor Phil Scott’s weekly press conference Wednesday, the commander of the Vermont National Guard provided an update on the status of airmen deployed to the Middle East.

The Vermont Air Guard’s 158th Fighter wing was deployed to the Caribbean in December and were then immediately deployed to the Middle East to support the war in Iran.

There has been increased scrutiny of military deployments to the region following reports of detrimental conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Vermont Adjutant General Henry Harder Jr. expressed concerns about the length of their deployment.

“They are part of a bigger picture that we don’t have control over. Our airmen are resilient and they’re trained to do their job. They’ve done well and they’re doing well but not without challenges. So I’ve expressed my concern to my leadership in D.C. in the National Guard bureau side about the length of the deployment.”

Harder said, while some guardsmen have rotated home, there is no date for the F-35 fighter wing to return from the Middle East.
Tags
News Vermont National GuardVermont Air National GuardNational Guard Deployment158th Fighter WingGuard DeploymentdeploymentAir Guard DeploymentNational Guard DeploymentVermont Adjutant General Henry Harder Jr. F-35National Guard-F-35s
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content