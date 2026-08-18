Burlington mayor reassures residents following a series of violent crimes

Following multiple knife and gunfire incidents in downtown Burlington over the weekend, Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak says safety is her administration’s top priority.

On Friday afternoon. a fight involving an unidentified man and three suspected juvenile suspects led to the adult receiving minor injuries and his bicycle tire being slashed.

Early Saturday, a man was fatally stabbed during an argument among three men. On Tuesday, a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder.

Police also responded to another, non-fatal stabbing incident Saturday morning.

Later in the day, police investigated gunfire on Church Street in Burlington's downtown.

Early Sunday, a 21-year-old Essex Junction resident allegedly fired her gun downtown while checking to see if it was loaded.

Mayor Mulvaney-Stanak calls the events “deeply unsettling” and while police quickly responded the incidents, she said they “point to larger work our community must do to interrupt conditions that lead people to act violently, while also addressing our state’s insufficient gun laws.”

Earlier this month, Mulvaney-Stanak rejected a public safety plan advanced by city council Democrats.

