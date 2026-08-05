Burlington mayor defends public safety policies

Burlington’s mayor focused her monthly press conference today on community safety.

The press conference comes two days after the Democrat-controlled city council approved sending an updated public safety plan to committees. The Democrat’s proposal includes provisions that would increase enforcement and accountability for unlawful activities in public spaces such as open drug use. Progressive Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak opposed the proposal and brought city employees and advocates to her press conference to defend her administration’s safety priorities.

“What works is targeted enforcement with holistic strategies that also address the structural drivers of substance use, poverty, trauma and poor mental health care and criminal activity.”

Mulvaney-Stanak plans to meet with the governor to discuss resources that communities need from the state to address issues such as homelessness and substance use.

