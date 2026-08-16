Albany PD employee suspended, faces child molestation charge

An Albany Police Department employee is being suspended without pay after he was charged with child molestation in Georgia.

The employee, 26-year-old Blaize Gallimore, has worked with APD as a telecommunications specialist since June 2023.

The Marietta Daily Journal in Georgia reported that Gallimore was charged for molesting a girl under the age of 16 at a hotel pool earlier this month.

In a statement, APD said local law enforcement notified them of the charges against Gallimore, which they said are unrelated to his employment with the department.

APD says "administrative actions" against Gallimore are ongoing.