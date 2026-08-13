Aunt of Hinsdale man killed by police responds to chief's resignation

The Hinsdale, Massachusetts, Select Board has accepted the resignation of Police Chief Shawn Boyne. The step comes after months of controversy following a botched mental health response call ended in the killing of Biagio Kauvil — the young man who had called for help.

Boyne's leadership was then directly criticized by the Berkshire district attorney, and neighboring Dalton Police Department severed mutual aid ties. Now, an independent law firm is auditing the department.

Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes spoke with Biagio's aunt, Nikki Levardi, about what Boyne's departure means to her family.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Levardi: Words can't really describe it to be honest. My family is trying to stick together as we can.

Most people hopefully will never have to go through something like this, especially if we can get control of better police officers and training and mental health awareness. It's been a nightmare. We're just dragging it out and I don't understand why they would want to have this man be in charge anymore.

Landes: So what does this moment mean for this long search for justice for your nephew, Biagio Kauvil?

You've been very outspoken about this. Knowing that the police chief who managed the scene that ended in Biagio Kauvil dying, being shot by police, what does this moment mean for you in in this larger effort?

Levardi: I don't think the Hinsdale should ever hired this man to begin with, especially if he did not want to wear body cameras. I mean, for protection and things like that should have been a big red flag. Also with Dalton, the mutual aid backing down should have been a big red flag back in April.

I'm not sure why we're dragging this out. It just kind of shows that they don't care. They laughed and snickered at me as I was trying to explain the fact that they had an issue with this man 72 days before.

How can you build a good police department to have somebody look up to a man like that when you have a red flag with the same officer that was involved with the incident 72 days before my nephew? There was nothing. No accountability. They didn't care. They didn't even watch a video. Probably the only pictures they've seen of my nephew are the ones that I'm posting. The town needs to get more involved and included.

They're gonna have lots of lawsuits. The town needs to come together and, you know, good luck.

Because I mean, Dalton is good to have as a mutual aid. I'm shaking even just talking to you over the phone about this because it's like there's nothing right that I can say.

My family is absolutely destroyed, right? I mean, my sister, we asked for help. I guarantee if this wasn't Dalton, this wouldn't have happened.

Landes: Police Chief Shawn Boyne has now resigned. Sergeant Dominic Crupi, who was also a major part of the response to the scene back in January that ended up in the death of your nephew, Biagio — he is still on the force in Hinsdale.

We've heard a lot about the lack of trust between community members and the Hinsdale Police Department. Obviously, your family has deep wounds still playing out as a result of this. What are your thoughts on on having another key member of that horrible day still on the streets of Hinsdale?

Levardi: Again, I don't even know why he would want to be, at the time he really could have been a hero when he met with my family on January 5, and when he popped his little head there on Tuesday, I think his intentions might have been well. And I will say the leadership he was following Boyne's orders, but the way if you watch and see how he used his 'wrestling skills,' he would say, and the way everything happened afterwards and them trying to blame Biagio and his family and stuff like that.

I wouldn't want to return as a police officer if I was him. I think it's a slap in the face. I mean, look at all the officers that are not returning back. They're traumatized. He has no leadership. Also the training aspect of it, it's like again, he uses wrestling skills. So if I could see that this man is really willing to change, I mean, I haven't even gotten an apology. Nothing. You know, like, 'hey, I'm sorry,' you would think that people would be like, you know, even a card.

So for this man to be showing up, I mean, good for him. Good for him, I guess, right?

Landes: I want to close out this conversation, Nikki, by asking you what you want to say to Biagio right now.

You've pledged many times to continue this fight for justice and to preserve his memory and to find some sort of way to respect what was lost on that day. What would you say to Biagio today, all these months later?

Levardi: That I love you and I'm sorry that we, I feel we failed you by trusting and calling and I just want you to keep looking out and protect your mother and just keep her getting up every day.

Know that we are gonna get justice for you. I just want him to keep looking after his siblings and that I hope I'm making them proud. And he did not deserve to die. It should not be a death sentence to call for help.