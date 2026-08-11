Hinsdale police chief at heart of shooting scandal to resign

The embattled police chief of Hinsdale, Mass., is preparing to step down after months of outcry over a mental health call that ended in a young man's death.

According to the agenda for Wednesday night's town select board meeting, the body that governs the small Berkshire County community is prepared to accept the resignation of Chief Shawn Boyne.

In January, his on-scene handling of Biagio Kauvil's request for help during a mental health crisis ended with the 27-year-old shot to death by a Hinsdale officer.

The outcome prompted outcry from the community and criticism from both the Berkshire District Attorney and the neighboring Dalton Police Department. The latter, officers of which responded to the incident, ended its mutual aid agreement with Hinsdale citing concerns about Boyne's leadership and professionalism. The Hinsdale Police Department is in the midst of an audit from an external law firm.