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Hinsdale police chief at heart of shooting scandal to resign

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published August 11, 2026 at 10:16 AM EDT
The Hinsdale, Massachusetts, police department.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Hinsdale, Massachusetts, police department.

The embattled police chief of Hinsdale, Mass., is preparing to step down after months of outcry over a mental health call that ended in a young man's death.

According to the agenda for Wednesday night's town select board meeting, the body that governs the small Berkshire County community is prepared to accept the resignation of Chief Shawn Boyne.

In January, his on-scene handling of Biagio Kauvil's request for help during a mental health crisis ended with the 27-year-old shot to death by a Hinsdale officer.

The outcome prompted outcry from the community and criticism from both the Berkshire District Attorney and the neighboring Dalton Police Department. The latter, officers of which responded to the incident, ended its mutual aid agreement with Hinsdale citing concerns about Boyne's leadership and professionalism. The Hinsdale Police Department is in the midst of an audit from an external law firm.

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News hinsdale police departmenthinsdalewestern massaschusettsBiagio Kauvil
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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