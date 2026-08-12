Springfield mayor: Cancer is in 'complete full remission'

Almost two years after announcing his diagnosis, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says his cancer is in “complete full remission.”

In an announcement Tuesday, the city’s longest-serving mayor detailed how, at a recent appointment, a doctor at Dana Farber informed him that his cancer was in full remission and that his chemo treatments were complete.

It was October 2024 when Sarno initially announced the diagnosis, without specifying what type of cancer he had. He also affirmed that he would stay on the job, serving out his sixth term.

Periodically giving updates to the media, he indicated to WAMC in April that "things were going in the right direction.”

"I'm ever-thankful to the Sister Caritas [Cancer] Center and Dr. Philip Glynn and the team there, and then - 90 miles down the roads - Dana Farber... I can't say enough about their treatment... it's going in the right direction," he said in a phone interview. "I feel good - the body tells you when you've got to take a break, but I'm not going anywhere."

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Tuesday's full announcement can be found below: