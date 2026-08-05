Springfield courthouse development group blasts legal challenge in new court filing

A group picked by the state to build a new courthouse in Springfield is striking back at developers trying to challenge the project.

Filing their opposition in court this week, Liberty Junction, the group picked to develop a new "Springfield Regional Justice Center," called allegations of underhandedness filed against them "salacious, but baseless."

On Aug. 11, a judge is expected to hear arguments from two limited liability companies: Springfield Tower Square and USPB JV -- two groups that put bids in to replace the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse.

They are accusing both Liberty Junction and the state agency that picked them, DCAMM, of various conflicts of interest and more - challenging the $2 billion contract at stake.

At the heart of one of their arguments is the fact that one of the developers involved in Liberty Junction included John Barros, the interim head of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.

When and how Barros filed necessary notice with the state about his dealings outside the authority has been a matter of contention - and was described in detail in the injunction request made by the opposition.

In their own opposition filing, the defendant claimed Barros "fully complied" with the state's conflict-of-interest law.

They detailed how before Barros was picked to lead the MCCA in January, he notified its legal counsel that he was part of the Liberty Junction team, and that he also spoke with the legal counsel of the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission.

The document also explained why Barros filed a disclosure with the ethics commission a day after Liberty Junction was picked by the state on June 30 and not earlier.

According to court documents, Barros had been informed by said legal counsel that such disclosure wasn't needed unless Liberty Junction was selected.

Barros has since divested from the project, announcing his decision last week.