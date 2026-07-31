Albany police finds complaints discrepancy in CPRB's biannual report

A biannual report reviewing misconduct by the Albany Police Department has been revised after the department's Professional Board found a discrepancy in the number of complaints.

The City of Albany's Community Police Review Board released an initial report on July 17 detailing ongoing, active, and reviewed complaints filed against the police department between January and June of this year. These complaints include alleged misconduct by police officers such as using threats, improper use of force, and unprofessional behavior.

According to that report, the board had 166 active complaints.

However, according to APD's Office of Professional Standards, the numbers provided by the board did not match the records of the office. The office says their records showed there were only 147 active complaints, 19 less complaints than originally listed.

This discrepancy also decreases the percentage of complaints pending CPRB review that have passed the 60-day timeframe to review from 82% to 68.7%

According to an Albany Police spokesperson, the issue was clerical and has been resolved. In a new revised report, CPRB says the gaps in data happened during or before the first half of 2025.