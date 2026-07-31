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Albany police finds complaints discrepancy in CPRB's biannual report

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published July 31, 2026 at 2:10 PM EDT
FILE: An Albany Police Department SUV patrols a city street.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
An Albany Police Department SUV patrols a city street.

A biannual report reviewing misconduct by the Albany Police Department has been revised after the department's Professional Board found a discrepancy in the number of complaints.

The City of Albany's Community Police Review Board released an initial report on July 17 detailing ongoing, active, and reviewed complaints filed against the police department between January and June of this year. These complaints include alleged misconduct by police officers such as using threats, improper use of force, and unprofessional behavior.

According to that report, the board had 166 active complaints.

However, according to APD's Office of Professional Standards, the numbers provided by the board did not match the records of the office. The office says their records showed there were only 147 active complaints, 19 less complaints than originally listed.

This discrepancy also decreases the percentage of complaints pending CPRB review that have passed the 60-day timeframe to review from 82% to 68.7%

According to an Albany Police spokesperson, the issue was clerical and has been resolved. In a new revised report, CPRB says the gaps in data happened during or before the first half of 2025.
Tags
News Albany Police DepartmentAlbany Community Police Review Boardpolice misconduct
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha