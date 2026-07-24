UVM opens new facility for commercial development of advanced semiconductors

The University of Vermont has opened a new facility to facilitate commercial development of advanced semiconductor technologies.

The Vermont Gallium Nitride Tech Hub has officially opened what it calls a Test and Characterization Facility. It will provide companies across the country access to specialized equipment, technical expertise, and services needed to move the technology from the lab to real-world applications.

The tech hub was founded by the University of Vermont, the State of Vermont, and GlobalFoundries to accelerate the commercialization of gallium nitride, or GaN, semiconductor technologies and make the Northeast the hub for next-generation microelectronics innovation.

UVM Tech Hub Regional Innovation Officer Doug Merrill says semiconductor developers provided input on resources needed “for high power testing capabilities that are currently inaccessible to innovators."

The GaN semiconductors can operate at higher voltages, higher frequencies, and greater efficiencies than conventional silicon-based technology.

