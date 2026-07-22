Poughkeepsie resident charged in Manhattan federal building arson

A Poughkeepsie resident and former U.S. Army soldier has been charged with arson after allegedly setting off explosives during a planned attack on a Manhattan federal building Monday.

According to prosecutors, 43-year-old Andrew Arrabaca set off several fireworks before pouring gasoline on the stairs of 26 Federal Plaza. The FBI has identified Arrabaca as a mechanic on Patriot missile systems.

Officials say video footage shows Arrabaca shooting a BB gun and running from the scene. The New York City Fire Department said four people were injured in the incident.

Arrabaca allegedly brought with him a wagon containing two hatchets, a mallet, a hammer, and a sign that read, "ICE off our streets."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York says the alleged attack appears to have been motivated by Arrabaca's anti-Government and anti-ICE beliefs.