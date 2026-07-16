Saratoga man who pleaded guilty to killing Walmart employee sentenced to prison

A Saratoga man who pleaded guilty in April to killing a man last year while fleeing a Walmart has received the maximum prison sentence.

In October, Timothy Besaw was pursued outside of the Wilton store by three employees.

When confronted, Besaw reportedly swerved his car towards the trio, killing one and injuring another.

After pleading guilty in April to vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault, Besaw was formally sentenced today to 25 years in New York State Prison.