One anti-panhandling sign must come down in Troy, NYSDOT finds

As a Troy city lawmaker raises concerns about anti-panhandling messaging, the state has determined one sign falls under its jurisdiction and will have to come down.

Twelve such signs encouraging drivers to say no to panhandlers were installed throughout the city last year as part of Republican Mayor Carmella Mantello's efforts to curb panhandling.

Last week, Democratic council member Greg Campbell-Cohen raised concerns about four of the signs. Citing a federal manual, he sent a letter to the New York State Department of Transportation raising concerns about the color, location, and contents of the signs. He said the signs, specifically one at the intersection of Hoosick Street and Route 7, distract from the more important traffic signs.

"The actual traffic control signs are visually incidental to the garish anti-panhandling signs, that are at eye level for drivers," the councilor said.

In an email shared with WAMC, the state transportation department told city officials it had ruled that only the sign at the Hoosick Street-Route 7 intersection falls under its jurisdiction. The city is required to remove the sign within the next two weeks.