Panhandling signage in Troy; not all city officials think it's a worthwhile investment

Leaders in Troy are in the process of putting up signs to address panhandling. But not all city officials see the signs as a solution.

“This is not just, you know, something that's annoying. This is unsafe,” Mantello said. “Some of the panhandlers can be aggressive, and we are not going to tolerate that in Troy.”

First-term Mayor Carmella Mantello says she has been working to cut down on panhandling since her first days in office. Early in her term, the Republican made the call to use heavy machinery to remove a homeless encampment and brought in specialists trained to clear hazardous materials.

Now, the city plans to address pervasive panhandling by installing a dozen signs across the city, placing them in walkable areas. Signs are currently up at the intersection of River and Fulton Streets, in North Troy, and at the intersection of Hoosick Street and State Route 7. The cost for twelve signs was less than $600.

City Spokesperson Alex Horton says the signs feature a QR code, linking people to local nonprofit resources and support services.

However, not all city leaders see the signs as the answer. Democratic Council President Sue Steele.

“The last time I passed a sign regarding panhandling, there was a panhandler right underneath it,” Steele said. “So, it's not deterring the situation in any way, and I still see people giving money to panhandlers.”

Steele did acknowledge there is some good behind signs, though.

“The sentiment is good encourage folks to support nonprofits that provide services, but you can't force someone to partake of social services if they're not willing. And many individuals who are actually panhandling do not want to be part of the system, and so the traditional means just don't serve them,” Steele said.

Steele suggests creating a task force of local charities and nonprofits to listen to the needs of the city’s panhandlers and come up with solutions.

Mantello says efforts under her administration, including the police department’s Walking Beat Program, have led to some areas seeing a roughly 90 percent decrease in panhandlers. She thinks the signs are a helpful addition.

“This is just all about telling people, we know you want to help, but by giving the panhandlers cash, it's unfortunately feeding into their addiction, and then a cycle that kind of leads down a really bad path,” Mantello said.

Mantello says new legislation regarding panhandling is planned to be introduced to the council later this month. The Republican says the legislation will focus on certain locations within the city.

“You have to be specific when you're talking about ATMs and when you're talking about outdoor dining. So, the more specific you are in the solicitation in public places and areas where there were, you know, invasion of privacy, etc,” Mantello said. “But you know you can’t have harassing behavior intimidating and the more you target those areas. For instance, banks outside of banks, outside of stores, outside of restaurants, and the more specific you are, the more the constitutionality issue will be addressed.”

Mantello says the legislation and signage aren’t intended to heavily fine panhandlers or put them in jail, but to improve public safety and health.

Troy isn’t alone in its debate about how to best address panhandling. Notably, the Saratoga Springs City Council in 2022 narrowly voted down an ordinance targeting aggressive solicitation.

Troy Council President Pro-Tem Thomas Casey says cutting down on panhandling is necessary to protect residents and visitors. The Republican represents the city’s sixth district.

“What people don't realize when they're giving money directly to somebody panhandling. A lot of times, they're enabling that person. That person could then use the money and use illicit drugs that night, and fortunately, this nowadays, they could overdose and die,” Casey said. “You know, when you don't give money to these people and instead give it to one of the great there's so many charities in Troy, you're going to be going giving money directly to an organization that helps people get food and shelter and clothing and hopefully help out of their situation.”