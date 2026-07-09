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Drought conditions worsening in Berkshires

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 9, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT
Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs
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Officials say the drought affecting every region of Massachusetts has been elevated to a higher severity in Berkshire County.

On Thursday, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper officially declared a Level 2 – Significant Drought in the westernmost region of Massachusetts, citing ongoing drops in rainfall, streamflow, and groundwater levels. She reiterated calls for water conservation, which under Level – 2 conditions includes limiting outdoor water use to only handheld hoses or watering cans after 5 p.m. or before 9 a.m. The entire commonwealth is currently in the Significant Drought designation, save for the Northeast Region, which has reached Level 3 – Critical Drought. In those conditions, all non-essential outdoor watering is prohibited and water use overall should be aggressively reduced.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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