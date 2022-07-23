Parts of Massachusetts are in "critical" drought
As this dry hot summer continues, a Level 3-Critical Drought has been declared in Central and Northeast Massachusetts, while the Connecticut River Valley Region is in a Level 2-Significant Drought and the western end of the state is experiencing mild drought. Top state officials are urging water conservation and fire vigilance.
Vandana Rao, the Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Director of Water Policy, spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.