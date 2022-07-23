© 2022
Parts of Massachusetts are in "critical" drought

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published July 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
An updated drought map of Massachusetts
Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs
An updated drought map of Massachusetts

As this dry hot summer continues, a Level 3-Critical Drought has been declared in Central and Northeast Massachusetts, while the Connecticut River Valley Region is in a Level 2-Significant Drought and the western end of the state is experiencing mild drought. Top state officials are urging water conservation and fire vigilance.

Vandana Rao, the Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Director of Water Policy, spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.

Ian Pickus
