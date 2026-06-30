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Northeast Report
Weekdays, 3:30-4 p.m. & 6-6:30 p.m.Hosted by Lucas Willard."Northeast Report" and "Northeast Report Late" Edition are two half-hour magazines of news and information, aired every weekday from 3:30-4 p.m. just before "All Things Considered," and again from 6-6:30 p.m. just before "Marketplace.""Northeast Report" features award-winning WAMC News reports, commentary, arts news, interviews, the latest weather forecast, and an afternoon business wrap-up.

Retiring MCLA president looks back on past decade

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 30, 2026 at 2:12 PM EDT
MCLA President James Birge.
Josh Landes
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WAMC
MCLA President James Birge.

This summer, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts President James Birge will step down after 10 years leading the public college in North Adams. He guided MCLA through one of the United States’ most volatile decades - the dawn of the Trump era, the COVID-19 pandemic, a rapidly transforming economy, and more. As he prepares for retirement, Birge talked with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes.

Birge’s successor - Diana Rogers-Adkinson – is expected to take over as the college’s 13th president in August.
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News James Birgemassachusetts college of liberal arts
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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