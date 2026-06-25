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Northeast Report
Weekdays, 3:30-4 p.m. & 6-6:30 p.m.Hosted by Lucas Willard."Northeast Report" and "Northeast Report Late" Edition are two half-hour magazines of news and information, aired every weekday from 3:30-4 p.m. just before "All Things Considered," and again from 6-6:30 p.m. just before "Marketplace.""Northeast Report" features award-winning WAMC News reports, commentary, arts news, interviews, the latest weather forecast, and an afternoon business wrap-up.

MCLA president talks enrollment growth in face of nationwide downward trend

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:31 AM EDT
The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts campus in North Adams.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts campus in North Adams.

After years of declining enrollment, the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams is projecting a second straight year of growth for the fall semester. After seeing student numbers drop precipitously between 2015 and 2024, this year could see the largest incoming class for the public institution in the last five years. If the estimated total of 246 new students commit to MCLA, it would put the college’s total enrollment at almost 1,000. The news comes as liberal arts colleges across the Northeast shutter amid a nationwide trend of high school graduates increasingly seeking alternative options. WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes sat down with outgoing President James Birge to find out what’s working for MCLA.
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News massachusetts college of liberal artsnorth adams
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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