© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First West Nile Virus-positive mosquito found in Massachusetts this year

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 25, 2026 at 3:54 PM EDT
Clarksburg, Massachusetts town hall.
Town of Clarksburg
/
Provided
Clarksburg, Massachusetts town hall.

A mosquito in Clarksburg, Massachusetts, has tested positive for West Nile virus. It is the first such case in the commonwealth this year.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says a mosquito collected in Berkshire County on June 16 was found to be infected with the virus that can cause fevers, rashes, vomiting, diarrhea, and in some cases, death. There are no ways to treat the illness or prevent it. While nine Massachusetts residents tested positive for West Nile virus last year, no human cases have been detected so far this year. Public health officials are urging residents to use bug spray and other protections from mosquito-borne illnesses when outside.
Tags
News west nile virusWest Nile Mosquitoesmosquito-borne illnessMosquitoes
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content