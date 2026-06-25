First West Nile Virus-positive mosquito found in Massachusetts this year

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says a mosquito collected in Berkshire County on June 16 was found to be infected with the virus that can cause fevers, rashes, vomiting, diarrhea, and in some cases, death. There are no ways to treat the illness or prevent it. While nine Massachusetts residents tested positive for West Nile virus last year, no human cases have been detected so far this year. Public health officials are urging residents to use bug spray and other protections from mosquito-borne illnesses when outside.