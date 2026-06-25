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Northeast Report
Weekdays, 3:30-4 p.m. & 6-6:30 p.m.Hosted by Lucas Willard."Northeast Report" and "Northeast Report Late" Edition are two half-hour magazines of news and information, aired every weekday from 3:30-4 p.m. just before "All Things Considered," and again from 6-6:30 p.m. just before "Marketplace.""Northeast Report" features award-winning WAMC News reports, commentary, arts news, interviews, the latest weather forecast, and an afternoon business wrap-up.

Albany Bishop Mark O'Connell reflects on first months at helm

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Pugliese
Published June 25, 2026 at 2:54 PM EDT
Bishop Mark O'Connell was installed as the 11th Bishop of Albany December 5, 2025.
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WAMC
Bishop Mark O'Connell was installed as the 11th Bishop of Albany on Dec. 5, 2025.

Bishop Mark O’Connell was installed as the leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, New York, in December. In the months since, a decision was handed down in the St. Clare’s pensioners trial, a settlement has been reached with child sex abuse survivors, and O’Connell has hit the road to see the 14-county diocese.

WAMC’s Andrew Pugliese sat down with the bishop to discuss his early days. Listen to their discussion.
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