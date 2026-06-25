Albany Bishop Mark O'Connell reflects on first months at helm

Bishop Mark O’Connell was installed as the leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, New York, in December. In the months since, a decision was handed down in the St. Clare’s pensioners trial, a settlement has been reached with child sex abuse survivors, and O’Connell has hit the road to see the 14-county diocese.

WAMC’s Andrew Pugliese sat down with the bishop to discuss his early days. Listen to their discussion.