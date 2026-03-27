Albany diocese settles hundreds of child sexual abuse cases

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has agreed to pay out $148 million to hundreds of people sexually abused by priests and diocesan employees and volunteers.

Calling the deal “an important first step in forming a chapter 11 plan” to help the diocese exit bankruptcy, the church made the settlement announcement Friday with the Official Committee of Tort Claimants. The Albany diocese filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023.

The settlement is still subject to a vote by abuse survivors and will need court approval. Jeff Anderson, an attorney whose firm represented a member of the committee and 186 victims, noted in a press release that the agreement does not include contributions by the diocese’s insurance providers. But, negotiations directly with them will continue.

The diocese and committee said they still need to work out child protection protocols, but the diocese said conversations so far have been “productive, collaborative, and extensive.”