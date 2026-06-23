Conley to face Lawler after winning NY-17 Democratic primary

Democrat Cait Conley defeated four opponents in the race for her party's nomination in New York's 17th Congressional District.

The former White House counterterrorism official and Army officer will face Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler in November. The campaign is likely to receive national attention as Democrats look to flip control of Congress.

Conley declared victory about an hour after polls closed Tuesday. In a statement, the combat veteran called Lawler a "lifelong political hack" and said the fight to defeat the two-term incumbent would unite voters in the Hudson Valley district.

The 17th District is considered “purple,” with Lawler defeating Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in 2022. President Donald Trump has backed Lawler’s reelection bid, appearing with the congressman last month in Rockland County