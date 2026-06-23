New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli had no trouble fending off two progressive challengers Tuesday in his first primary since coming to office nearly two decades ago.

The incumbent ran on experience and a steady record managing the state’s nearly $300 billion pension fund, while challengers Drew Warshaw wand Raj Goyle argued the fund could be used to build housing and should be divested from fossil fuels.

DiNapoli’s challengers attempted to tap into some Democrats' growing dissatisfaction with party leadership, but DiNapoli, who was first elected comptroller in 2007, claimed nearly 60% of the vote in the three-way primary, according to unofficial results.

In a statement, the Long Island Democrat said his opponents presented “false attacks and reckless promises,” but New Yorkers “once again have seen the value of steady, responsible leadership in these chaotic times.”

DiNapoli will face Republican entrepreneur Joseph Hernandez in the general election.