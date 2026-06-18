New York launches traveling Revolutionary War exhibit

As the United States celebrates 250 years since declaring independence, New York State has rolled out a variety of special initiatives to honor the occasion.

This week, the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation kicked off the journey of its Revisit the Revolution Traveling Exhibition, which will traverse the state over the next 18 months. Commissioner Kathy Moser made visits to sites across the state over the course of three days.

On Tuesday, her tour stopped at Peebles Island in the Capital Region. It is one of the state's 45 locations that has direct ties to the American Revolution.

"I just wanted to elevate the stories. I don't think people really realize that we really were the center of the Revolutionary War, and that revolutionary history, and that we have 45 sites where people can go and experience that," Moser said.

The exhibit is made up of 21 objects from across the statewide historic site system. Notable items include a Revolutionary War-era soldier's uniform and a broach with George Washington's hair in it, as well as various objects from enslaved black soldiers and women who served on the front lines.

The exhibit is available for sign-ups from communities statewide. Moser encouraged communities to get involved, learn the history, and join one of over 120 commemorative events that the parks office is putting on.

"One of the things I like to remind people about the 250th is it's not just about the war, it's not just about one day, it's about the people," Moser said. "So, we want to make sure that New Yorkers see themselves in this commemoration."



The exhibit is open through Sunday at Peebles Island, which is located at the confluence of the Mohawk and Hudson rivers.