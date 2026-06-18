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Court appearance rescheduled for ex-Massachusetts teacher facing rape charges

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:15 PM EDT
Former Miss Hall’s School teacher Matthew Rutledge is surrounded by a courtroom filled with people wearing orange hearts and orange clothing in solidarity with his accusers as he is arraigned on three felony counts of rape in Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield on Wednesday. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle)
STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE/The Berkshire Eagle
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The Berkshire Eagle
Former Miss Hall’s School teacher Matthew Rutledge is surrounded by a courtroom filled with people wearing orange hearts and orange clothing in solidarity with his accusers as he is arraigned on three felony counts of rape in Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield on Wednesday. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle)

A former teacher at an elite all-girls boarding school in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has a new date for his next court appearance as he faces multiple rape charges.

Matthew Rutledge taught at Miss Hall’s School for decades before his resignation in Spring 2024 following public allegations of grooming and rape from his former students that made national headlines. Members of the school community rallied at Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield in April when he entered a not guilty plea after being formally charged in March.

“Matt Rutledge made us watch him have relationships with students, with our peers when we were younger, and we didn't have a voice to speak up about it, and so it's really nice to be here today and watch him face consequences that are long overdue," said graduate Bethany Whitney. "I hope that there's justice with him. I hope there's justice with everybody else who is involved in allowing this to continue.”

Rutledge’s pre-trial conference – originally scheduled for June 18 – is now set for June 25.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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