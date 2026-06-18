Court appearance rescheduled for ex-Massachusetts teacher facing rape charges

Matthew Rutledge taught at Miss Hall’s School for decades before his resignation in Spring 2024 following public allegations of grooming and rape from his former students that made national headlines. Members of the school community rallied at Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield in April when he entered a not guilty plea after being formally charged in March.

“Matt Rutledge made us watch him have relationships with students, with our peers when we were younger, and we didn't have a voice to speak up about it, and so it's really nice to be here today and watch him face consequences that are long overdue," said graduate Bethany Whitney. "I hope that there's justice with him. I hope there's justice with everybody else who is involved in allowing this to continue.”

Rutledge’s pre-trial conference – originally scheduled for June 18 – is now set for June 25.