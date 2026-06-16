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All Things Considered

Burlington’s 2027 budget approved

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 16, 2026 at 6:15 PM EDT
Burlington City Hall
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Burlington City Hall

The Burlington, Vermont city council passed a 2027 budget during its meeting Monday night.

Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak outlined the key parts of her $112.6 million budget plan before councilors took up the measure.

“We worked very diligently as an administration to present to the council earlier than normal a balanced budget. We were able to close what was initially a projected $11 million budget gap.”

There are no layoffs in the budget, but some unfilled positions were eliminated. All core city services are maintained in the fiscal plan.

Ward 2 Progressive Gene Bergman said it was a difficult budget process.

“Compromises have been made. I’ve heard calls for more dramatic cuts and I’m happy that this budget rejects that austerity approach.”

Ward 7 Democrat Evan Litwin was the only councilor to vote against the fiscal plan.

“I’m not confident that it’s a future-focused budget and is not a budget that sits with the reality that this inflationary environment is very likely a pre-recession environment.”

The city council passed the budget by a 10 to 1 vote, with one absence. The city’s fiscal year begins on July 1.
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News Burlington BudgetBurlington VTBurlington City Council
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