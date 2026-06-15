Bennington College names new president

Bennington College officially has a new permanent president. The Vermont private liberal arts college’s 12th leader will be R. Danielle Egan, a sex and gender scholar currently serving as the dean of the faculty and chief academic officer at Connecticut College. Egan will succeed interim President Elissa Tenny on Aug. 1 at a time when other prominent Northeastern liberal arts institutions like Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, are preparing to shutter. She spoke with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes.