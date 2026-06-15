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Bennington College names new president

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 15, 2026 at 12:51 PM EDT
Dr. R. Danielle Egan.
Bennington College
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Dr. R. Danielle Egan.

Bennington College officially has a new permanent president. The Vermont private liberal arts college’s 12th leader will be R. Danielle Egan, a sex and gender scholar currently serving as the dean of the faculty and chief academic officer at Connecticut College. Egan will succeed interim President Elissa Tenny on Aug. 1 at a time when other prominent Northeastern liberal arts institutions like Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, are preparing to shutter. She spoke with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes.
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News Bennington CollegeBennington College PresidentLiberal Arts
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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