Weekdays, 3:30-4 p.m. & 6-6:30 p.m.Hosted by Lucas Willard."Northeast Report" and "Northeast Report Late" Edition are two half-hour magazines of news and information, aired every weekday from 3:30-4 p.m. just before "All Things Considered," and again from 6-6:30 p.m. just before "Marketplace.""Northeast Report" features award-winning WAMC News reports, commentary, arts news, interviews, the latest weather forecast, and an afternoon business wrap-up.
Bennington College names new president
Bennington College officially has a new permanent president. The Vermont private liberal arts college’s 12th leader will be R. Danielle Egan, a sex and gender scholar currently serving as the dean of the faculty and chief academic officer at Connecticut College. Egan will succeed interim President Elissa Tenny on Aug. 1 at a time when other prominent Northeastern liberal arts institutions like Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, are preparing to shutter. She spoke with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes.