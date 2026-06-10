Vermont GOP chair chastises Republican House candidate

The head of the Vermont Republican Party is criticizing both the Republican and Democrat running for the state’s sole U.S. House seat.

Vermont GOP Chair Paul Dame referred to an article in Tuesday’s Seven Days about an AI generated video lampooning incumbent Democrat Becca Balint. In it, Republican Congressional candidate Mark Coester is depicted getting into a backhoe and dropping Balint into a dumpster. Balint denounced the AI film. Coester, who did not create the AI video, told Seven Days it was “Hilarious” and used profane language to berate proposed laws to address digitally manufactured content.

The state GOP chair says Both Coester and Balint have “disqualified themselves from representing our state at the federal level” writing that “Coester’s comments to the press were coarse and vulgar” and Balint used similar language last year when discussing immigrants.

