© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Vermont GOP chair chastises Republican House candidate

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 10, 2026 at 3:45 PM EDT
Congresswoman Becca Balint (left), a Democrat, and Republican Mark Coester
Balint official Congressional photo/Mark Coester for U.S. House-X
Congresswoman Becca Balint (left), a Democrat, and Republican Mark Coester

The head of the Vermont Republican Party is criticizing both the Republican and Democrat running for the state’s sole U.S. House seat.

Vermont GOP Chair Paul Dame referred to an article in Tuesday’s Seven Days about an AI generated video lampooning incumbent Democrat Becca Balint. In it, Republican Congressional candidate Mark Coester is depicted getting into a backhoe and dropping Balint into a dumpster. Balint denounced the AI film. Coester, who did not create the AI video, told Seven Days it was “Hilarious” and used profane language to berate proposed laws to address digitally manufactured content.

The state GOP chair says Both Coester and Balint have “disqualified themselves from representing our state at the federal level” writing that “Coester’s comments to the press were coarse and vulgar” and Balint used similar language last year when discussing immigrants.
Tags
News Congresswoman Becca BalintMark CoesterVermont Republican PartyVermont GOP
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content