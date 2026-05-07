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All Things Considered

Vermont congresswoman launches re-election campaign

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint

Vermont at-large congresswoman Becca Balint officially launched her re-election campaign on Thursday.

Balint, a Democrat, launched her campaign in Montpelier after filing paperwork at the Vermont Secretary of State’s office.

Speaking to supporters, she highlighted her work in the U.S. House to defend reproductive and voting rights, Social Security and Medicare and to address affordability saying, “This campaign is about continuing that work—with courage, with kindness, with decency and integrity, and with a deep belief in what’s possible when we come together.”

Balint is being challenged by Republican Mark Coester.
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News Congresswoman Becca BalintBecca BalintVermont 2026 ElectionsMark Coester
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