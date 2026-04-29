Republican enters Vermont Congressional race

A Republican has entered the race to challenge Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint in this fall’s general election.

This is the second time Republican Mark Coester will challenge the incumbent Democrat. The small business owner, logger and maple sugar maker first ran in 2024 and told the Vermont Daily Chronicle that he “... gained significant momentum in 2024, receiving more votes than any Republican for that seat since 2006.”

In his campaign launch video he said he’s running to bring common sense to Washington.

“I’m running for Congress for all Vermont citizens.”

According to the Vermont Secretary of State’s office, Balint won the 2024 race with 58% of the vote to Coester’s 28%.

