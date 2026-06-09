Hospital network announces job cuts

The University of Vermont Health Network has cut or reassigned more than 100 employees across six hospitals in Vermont and New York.

The healthcare network announced 142 jobs have been eliminated. Of those, 76 have been permanently cut and 66 have been reassigned.

The majority of the positions are not in areas providing direct patient care.

In its news release, UVM Health said the action is “part of a larger and urgent effort to address significant financial shortfalls, improve sustainability, and ensure long-term access to high-quality health care across the region.” The health network faces a projected $300 million budget gap over the next three years.

Thirty employees at two of the network’s hospitals in New York, Alice Hyde in Malone and the CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, are impacted by the cuts.

The Health Network operates three hospitals in New York and three in Vermont.

