University of Vermont Health Network announces cuts

The University of Vermont Health Network has announced a series of cuts it says are being done to comply with enforcement actions required by the state’s health care regulator. But critics dispute the reasons and question the volume of cuts.

In a 10-page press release the hospital network announced plans to end kidney transplants, reduce the number of overnight patients and incoming non-emergency transfers at its Burlington hospital. It will end dialysis clinics in St. Albans, Rutland and Newport. The Central Vermont Medical Center’s Family Medicine and Rehabilitation clinics will be consolidated and the inpatient Psychiatric Unit will close. The network also plans $18 million in administrative expense cuts.

Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals President Deb Snell calls the cuts alarming.

“They just targeted some of our most vulnerable patient populations. Those are the places you chose to make cuts? It’s very alarming to us,” Snell said.

The hospital network says the cuts are meant to comply with Green Mountain Care Board budget orders. In a statement the Care Board says it was not consulted and did not approve the cuts.

