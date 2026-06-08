Firefighters battle another fire at historic Hudson River Psychiatric Center

Multiple fire crews were on scene at the former Hudson River Psychiatric Facility in Poughkeepsie after flames erupted again from the 19th-century complex Monday morning.

WAMC observed firefighters using hoses mounted to boom cranes to spray down flames that were first reported early Monday morning. Crews were focusing on the northwest portion of the facility.

The smell of smoke was detectable at least a mile away.

Monday’s fire comes after the massive blaze last week that tore through the abandoned structure.

Fairview Fire Department, which was the first to respond to the initial fire Wednesday, was back on scene Monday. The department confirmed there was an active fire on site but declined to comment further.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze Monday.

New York State Route 9 and local shopping plazas remained open.